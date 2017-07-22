0

Man Shot Dead In Pinewood Gardens

As of Saturday, July 22, 2017

Police at the scene in Pinewood Gardens by Tribune242

A man is dead after a shooting incident in Pinewood Gardens early on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the victim was shot in the area of Buttonwood Street and Silk Cotton Street. Police were on the scene shortly after 6pm.

More news to come . . .

Comments

We_doomed_242 3 hours, 21 minutes ago

Lol social media trending cops drinking kalik say they een responding to no calls "we getting effin drunk" now u know why crime is a all time high that same care free attitude. Took oath for a steady income not to serve and protect

