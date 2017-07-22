Man Shot Dead In Pinewood Gardens

A man is dead after a shooting incident in Pinewood Gardens early on Saturday evening.
According to reports, the victim was shot in the area of Buttonwood Street and Silk Cotton Street. Police were on the scene shortly after 6pm.
More news to come . . .
Comments
We_doomed_242 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
Lol social media trending cops drinking kalik say they een responding to no calls "we getting effin drunk" now u know why crime is a all time high that same care free attitude. Took oath for a steady income not to serve and protect
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID