Correction

IN Friday’s edition of The Tribune, it was erroneously reported in a headline on page five that Dino Nixon was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court for a recent killing in Fox Hill.

The Tribune would like to clarify that Nixon, 20, was arraigned last Thursday for the murder of Kalif Adderley, which occurred in the area of Third Street in Coconut Grove and not in Fox Hill.

The Tribune apologises for this error.