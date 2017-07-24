Davis Lashes Out Over Plp Arrests

By RASAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis wrote a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis last week regarding criminal probes into Progressive Liberal Party politicians, warning: “When you set out to dig a grave for your enemy, dig two.”
The letter, which was written on July 18 and has since been leaked to the press, highlights Mr Davis’ frustrations with the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) anti-corruption investigations.
Calling investigations like the one into former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Dion Smith an “abuse of power,” Mr Davis warned: “When such abuses of power occur, the offending parties, be they police officers or politicians, need to understand that there will come a day of reckoning for them as well.
“What goes around, comes around. And let me hasten to add that that is not a threat. It is an immutable law of the moral universe, one that is sometimes expressed in these words: when you set out to dig a grave for your enemy, dig two.
“Those who are committing these abuses should therefore understand they cannot do so with impunity. To use your own words: where you do wrong and abuse your position, there are consequences.”
Mr Davis wrote that while he believes crimes should be investigated when reasonably suspected, exonerating information should be taken into account during investigations.
“For example,” he wrote, “monies originally suspected of being a bribe may actually turn out to be perfectly lawful political donations made in the middle of a general election campaign.
“Where the facts lead to such a conclusion, it is not only irresponsible, it is, in fact, criminal to persist in pressing charges against the persons under investigation.”
Mr Davis also expressed concern that investigations have not been “free of political contamination.”
“Already, there are disturbing indications that political considerations may have influenced the manner in which these matters were handled,” Mr Davis wrote.
“Indeed, at least two senior members of your Cabinet have spoken publicly about these matters. One of them went so far as to inform the public last week to stay tuned because there are more to come—meaning more former ministers are being investigated and will likely be charged,” the July 18 letter noted.
“Who told him that? What was he told that gave him the confidence to publicly declare that the investigations will result in criminal prosecutions? Has the minister in question been in touch with the police on these matters? Has he received information from the police as to the quality and weight of the evidence they have, and the number of persons who are under investigation? If so, the minister has committed an egregious abuse of power for which is accountable.”
Mr Davis was likely referring to Health Minister Dr Duane Sands who said earlier this month the public will find a number of people brought before the courts “if the information that has been brought to us, in the opinion and findings of the commissioner of police, prove to warrant pressing charges.”
In his letter to Dr Minnis, which was also sent to Attorney General Carl Bethel and National Security Minister Marvin Dames, Mr Davis protested the treatment of the PLP politicians who have been in custody, including Mr Smith whom he felt should not have “spent a night in jail even after it had become unmistakably clear that there were no reasonable grounds for believing that he had committed any criminal offense whatsoever.”
Mr Smith, former executive chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation, was arrested and held in police custody overnight in late May in connection with a theft probe from the government agency, police said at the time.
Eight other people were also arrested over the course of the investigation, however no one was ever charged.
Earlier this month, Assistant Commissioner Paul Rolle said police closed the investigation into the matter and found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Meanwhile Mr Davis also wrote that the handcuffing of one of the recently arrested PLP politicians flies in the face of the law. He said the politician’s reported admission into the general population of the prison was problematic. It showed “no concern whatever for the special security risks that this might pose for him so soon after a general election which you yourself have said has left many people filled with anger and hatred for former ministers of the PLP government,” he wrote.
He asked Dr Minnis to accept his invitation to meet “as soon as possible, as your convenience, to discuss how public confidence in our system of law and order and in the police as our impartial protectors can be better secured.”
The recent corruption probes have created tension between the two major political parties.
They have led the PLP to call into question the impartiality of the police force conducting the probes.
Damian Gomez, who served as state minister for legal affairs in the last Christie administration, said last week the Minnis administration should have waited until an autonomous anti-corruption agency, one whose supporting legislation should ensure there exists no incentive for its members to please the governing party over an opposition one, is established, rather than direct the police to create an anti-corruption unit within the force.
As a counter-action, Mr Gomez said the PLP may investigate what it suspects to be past corrupt activities by FNM politicians and submit its findings to the police for investigation.
BahamasForBahamians 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Do you mean Hubert Minnis could be possibly charged for the conflict of interest with the stat care building ?
Do you mean Brent Symonette could get shackled for his conflict if interest at the airport authority that's Hubert Ingraham fired him for ?
Do you mean Vincent vanderpool Can be arrested and tried for his malfeasance at the MOT under Hubert Ingraham?
Do you mean the guys like Frank Watson may actually go to jail for the BEC scam?
Will zhivargo Laing be jailed for the Mona Vie scandal?
Will Floyd will motts alleged payments to the FNM 2012 campaign be investigated as bribes for the contracts he had?
Wow... they ain't expect the coin to have two sides ?
licks2 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Why not investigate these too. . .BUT HOW YINNA PLP CAN FIX YINNA MOUTHS TO SUGGEST ANYTHING ABOUT CRIME AND CORRUPTIONS. . .LETS GO AFTER THEM ALL!! INCLUDING THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION. . .
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
I am Bahamian.
If you're comment was directed to me, it is severely inaccurate from inception. I am not associated with any party.
Is it that anyone that opposes the group you support is automatically assumed to be PLP?
lkalikl 36 minutes ago
Fook the motherfooking PLP! Fook every last Godforsaken motherfooking PLP! Let them all burn in hell! They have destroyed the good name of the Bahamas for their corruption and greed! God will burn them all in hell fire!
BahamasForBahamians 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
Did someone not tell Hubert Minnis he would have to be in power as long as Pindling to exceed the statue of limitations that would exempt him from prosecution for his past actions in office?
MassExodus 10 minutes ago
Fook the motherfooking PLP! Fook every last Godforsaken motherfooking PLP! Let them all burn in hell! They have destroyed the good name of the Bahamas for their corruption and greed! God will burn them all in hell fire!
Tarzan 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
When will this poor land free itself of the defense "He did it so I can do it." If there was FNM corruption in the last government, let the police investigate and if they find crimes let them be prosecuted, but this laughable conflation of "conflicts of interest" with outright, brazen theft from the public treasury is risible. What was going on in the PLP government with the full knowledge if not complicity of Mr.Davis over the past five years was nothing short of an open, gangland style rape of the country and everyone who was present during the past three years of serial exposure of these outrages knows it.
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Mr. Davis has a very small mind indeed. We the people gave Minnis an overwhelming landslide victory in the last general election with the full expectation that his government would make good on the FNM's election campaign commitment to investigate the many likely instances of major fraud and outright theft that occurred during the five-year term of the last corrupt Christie-led government as a result of the abuse of public office and the public's trust by senior government officials, both elected and un-elected. Minnis knows full well his government is doing the right thing. If evidence exists to show crimes have been committed by past or current government officials, then let the chips fall where they may. We are a land under the rule of law that applies to all of us, including Mr. Davis, his political friends and his business cronies. Mr. Davis has nothing to fear if has not committed any crimes and everything to fear if he has. We the people are not interested in hearing his pleas for his political friends and cronies to be put above the law, and Minnis certainly has no interest in listening to his threats. Not only Minnis but the Commissioner of Police, Minister of National Security and the Attorney General should be taking great exception and appropriately reacting to Mr. Davis's clearly intended threats.
Reality_Check 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
Davis does not seem to understand that threatening someone and then in the next breath saying no threat has been made or was intended does not in anyway take away or nullify the fact that the threat was made in the first place. Just who does Davis think he is telling Minnis (our PM) that he should not be so inclined to get ready to lie in his own grave??!!!! Minnis should table the letter he received from Davis at the next sitting of the House of Assembly so that the Speaker of the House can also take appropriate action.
athlete12 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Hopefully the people lock up enough PLPs and FNMs to destroy both parties. The country is tired of this old story.
To davis, political donations and bribes are the same thing, the bigger check gets the favors.
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
What an asshole....
kairosmatt 5 hours, 1 minute ago
That letter clearly shows Davis to be a guilty criminal, shows him playing like he is some kind of mafia don threatening violence and harm to people that uncover his mis deeds.
This man needs to be in jail and all his ill-begotten assets seized.
Don't care about the FNM/PLP thing, but Davis is nothing more than a criminal. Period. He is raping the country.
OldFort2012 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
The only point I might agree with is the placing of suspects in general population at the prison. It might indeed be dangerous. But there again, I have no idea what the facilities are like and if there is a reasonable alternative. Everything else is pure horse-shit.
TheMadHatter 2 minutes ago
....but it is the JAIL that they managed and made the way it is, and did not lift a finger to fix it. Now that some of their people might have to go up there and get boongied and taken to PMH to get their behind stitched up by a surgeon - they are suddenly worried and concerned about "security" at the prison.
B_I_D___ 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
He's simply nervous...he's next!!
BahamasForBahamians 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
Boy i cant wait til Brent has to answer to auditors about the 100million cost overruns on the road work.
Or Hubert has to speak on the handsome payouts to BTC execs to keep quiet when the fire sale was executed?
Or Ricky Mackey's stolen car?
Boy oh Boy.. The pandora's box is open.. Ya'lls (FNM and PLP better) start cleaning up..
The days of 20 year consecutive leadership is done. The vast majority of the electorate (over the hill communities) are experiencing buyers remorse to the FNM government (we see it in the videos leaking into social media) . The FNM supper-singer tribune commenters will say otherwise but collectively there's about 10 of you guys. Less than 0.1% of the electorate So with that being said the likeliness of the PLP returning to government within the next 5 - 10 years seems very high.
I Hope Minnis and those are prepared.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
BahamasforBahamians must be a jilted PLP because he/she/it seems to be bitter with the progress that the FNM has made during its three terms in office .......... The PLP ruled the Bahamas from 1967 to 1992 (25 years) and for the first 10 it did well ....... the last 15 of SLOP and the 10 years of Perry were disastrous for this country ........ We are not going to hire Brave ......... So BFB sit small and shutup about which FNMs will be locked up from back in da day.
BahamasForBahamians 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
I'm a Bahamian with no care of party.
When you take your party colors from your eyes perhaps then you'll see your country and its progress has been halted by party politics and the likes of it.
Elated of the news of politicians being aired out. However a one sided exercise is just as bad as leaving both sides untouched. Lets get to Brent Symonette, Hubert Minnis and Dick Lightbourne once we are done with the PLP.
Bahamas for Bahamians. not a party you idiot @sheeprunner12..
now with that being said you sit small and shutup you sheep.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Well ............. start your own party and run for government or be independent and holler in the breeze ........ Politicians run ALL democratic countries with the votes and lobbying power of their supporters ....... That is not going to change soon. We must ALL be involved and speak truth to power (politicians)
licks2 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
You sure you want to start ya dirty rowing around here. . .YOU START TO SOUND LIKE FRED MITCHELL THERE NOW. . .AND YOU ARE PLP. . .ONLY PLPS WILL SPEW THIS CHILDISH LINE OF DEFERENCE AT THIS POINT. . .
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Nope... I dont need any suggestions on what to do.. Clearly what I'm saying is being felt even if only by you two idiots. The emotional responses are proof.
You can defend your FNM party as much as you want. Time is longer than rope and this country is bigger than two parties.
With That being said. Continue to air out PLP's for their suspicion of criminal activity. But Brave or whomever may lead, please ensure Minnis, Brent, Mackey et al are all made to do the Perry Christie Shuffle at Nassau Street as well..
It would make for an extremely happy populace.
DDK 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Sour grapes!
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
@BFB: You're an immature idiot and obviously have never heard the saying "two wrongs don't make a right". You believe because a blind eye was turned to corruption by senior government officials at anytime in the past then it should be similarly turned in every such instance in the future. In other words, by this sick line of reasoning, you would support our country and its people being saddled with oppressive corrupt governments forever more. What an arsehole you must be!
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
No, I think both sides need to be prosecuted. And I cant wait until the shoe is on the other foot.
realfreethinker 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
bahamasforbahamians better known a birdiestrachan,just sit small and cut the bullshit.If you have an issue with Brent,Minnis and others,just lodge a complaint with the police and they will investigate. Until then just shut your pie hole spewing such crap
lucaya 49 minutes ago
Stop meddling in Bahamian politics BFB, smt!
MassExodus 7 minutes ago
Fooking PLP trash @BahamasForBahamians
jackbnimble 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
First of all in order for the PLP to return the favor don't they have to win the government first?
Secondly they are threatening to prosecute the former FNM government which means the current one only has to remain uncorrupted and the fools will never see power for the next ten years.
You know, the buck has to stop somewhere with all this corruption. I'm glad Dr Minnis is cleaning house and if he puts the proper legislation and policies in place, even firing or prosecuting his current team, then we he would not only have secured his legacy but we'll really know that governance is no longer about corrupt politicians lining their pockets with taxpayers' dollars but we'll also know government is really about helping and advancing the people who put you in place. After all it's what you were hired for.
I say full speed ahead! If they stole our money then prosecute away. After all it's the people's time!!
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Many holes in your response:
1) The FNM is not the government of The Bahamas forever. There is high buyers remorse already with the lack of performance by The FNM so 5 years will go much quicker than you think. Just look at how Marvin Dames is reneging on his crime promises and asking for more time.. People are noticing that his "promise to curb" crime was just words to solidy a seat in the house while our loved ones are murdered.
On the campaign trail for instance - a video was released by Marvin stating he had the recipe to combat crime from day one! Its day 70 something my brother!
2) Even if the current group goes uncorrupted, the FNM as a party has done enough in the past to be prosecuted until 2032 as the statue of limitations permit. If you are unsure on which charges, google Brent Symonette as chairman of the airport authority.
3) There is corruption going on as we speak. Ministry of Works have issued no tenders but Bahamas Hot Mix is already on the road patching things up (i.e JFK near MOW HQ).
So don't put your foot in your mouth.. Time is longer than rope lol.
licks2 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Yea. . .you is FM. . .hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. . . .YOON MAKING NO SENSE THERE BUB!! Take a breather,. . .you making a fool of yasef and ya party. . .these peoples dem like they doc just fine out here. . .HATE FOR THE PLP IS WHAT IS GROWING. . .I DARE YOU TO WEAR ONE PLP SHIRT, STAND ON BAY STREET AND SAY THESE THINGS YOU ARE SAYING HERE. . .THE PEOPLE WILL PALY YOU WITH ROTTEN TOMATOES THERE FELLA!! OR WITH WORSE. . .YOU WILL GET SLAP OR SOMETHING!! THAT'S HOW BAD IT IS FOR YINNA PLP BANDITS OUT THERE!
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Fred Mitchell as BFB?????????? ........... No PLP politician should ever dare say those three words together in a sentence ever again!!!!!! .............. Shut Up!!!!!!!!!
TalRussell 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
by TalRussell
alfalfa 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Any one guilty of extortion, bribery, stealing by reason of employment, receiving financial rewards unethically, be they PLP, FNM, DNA, or John Q Public, should be made to answer for their crimes. This Prime Minister has been the first with the balls to go after corrupt politicians, and has all and sundry soiling their underwear. Evidence determines prosecution; not speculation, and if there are any holding evidence against any politician, come forth. Or face charges yourselves. It's about time that this type of action was initiated, and only the guilty need worry. I, and the majority of the Bahamian people, are happy to see it, and want ALL corrupt officials to be investigated. Thank you DR. MINNIS.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
WHEN WILL THE POLICE TAKE THE REAL BOSS HOG (BRAVE) INTO CUSTODY FOR INTERROGATION???????? ............ THEN HE CAN REALLY SQUEAL ABOUT BEING ILLEGALLY PROFILED BECAUSE HE WAS PART OF PERRY'S CABINET ......... BETTER STILL BRING BRAVE AND PERRY IN TOGETHER AND TIE THEIR NUTS TOGETHER AND LET THEM BREAK OFF RUNNING!!!!!!!!
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
This is all too familiar. Like 2007 when the FNM thought the PLP was finished... LOL.
Ye of little memory shall be made to remember. As its been said before, the only case of conviction of corruption here in the Bahamas was an FNM Meritorious Council Member (Fred Ramsey) Google will assist you in looking him up. His custodial sentence was withheld and can constitutionally be imposed at anytime. There were also past FNM MP's implicated who's impunity can also be reneged at any time.
Given that: It is very important to ensure that Minnis and those think for the future. (Its actually in my best interest that they don't. maybe then we'll see froggy paraded in front of the courts for practically 'freebasing' the cays in Abaco to imperialist thinkers who only want black people as house slaves)
It will be lovely day in The Bahamas when both sides of the coin is addressed.
Cant wait to see how Sir Roland's son will look in Criminal Court.
Or The Bain Town Boy who claims to be poor but St. Augustine's school fee was paid per annum (not per semester).
realfreethinker 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
bfb for someone who is not a party person,you are sure carrying the plp water. birdiestrachan you have been exposed
lkalikl 38 minutes ago
Fook the motherfooking PLP! Fook every last Godforsaken corrupt and vile PLP! Fook them all!
Alex_Charles 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
I'm at the point in life where if Minnis was to get investigated I'd welcome it. LOCK EVERYONE ASS UP. IDGAF who you are, what gender you identify as, who your parents or grand parents are, what party you belong to.
If you used your position to profiteer and abused power then you should have your proverbial throat slit in Rawson's Square and left there to bleed out as an example. Even if you dig up people's bodies out the grave yard to put them in court, do it. I honestly don't give a crap about these antiquated parties. Just give people a fair trial based on good evidence and let justice sort the rest out.
Maybe then FoxHill Prison will be renovated or perhaps a new medium security prison shall be constructed.
TalRussell 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Comrades! When a PLP cabinet signs non-tendered contracts you people call for jailing the corrupted.. But when the red shirts cabinet issues non-tendered contracts to their own kinds - you define that as contracts the red cabinet deems must be kept 'Confidential' to protect the free reign business capitalist enjoy in the name the Free Enterprise Sovereignty the Bahamaland. It's a joke to tell 'the poor and the near poor' citizens that this '4th' regime of the red party has a damn thing to do with "It's the People's time."
Tarzan 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
So Tal, what "non tendered contracts" has the Minnis Administration issued? Put up or shut up! With you the defense is always, "Well we may be crooks but so are the others." Or even better, "Since Dr. Minnis has not cleaned up 40 years of unfettered corruption in government in five months, he's a total failure."
TalRussell 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Comrade Tarzan, my position on the future of the PLP is clear, so don't come on there to attempt to confuse things. But getting back to your point. From sounds it - there seems be millions dollars in Auditors Fees that were never tendered. Are you okay with Minnis's ignoring the June 30, 2017 deadline file Financial Disclosures.....yet the public are not being supplied with the names the offenders? Reality is that unless the red regime stops talking and start producing sustainable paycheques for the many thousands in urgent need them - the 'near poor' will soon join the ranks of the 'poor.'
MassExodus 5 minutes ago
Fook Tal and the motherfooking PLP trash
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Well ........... The Jamaican Prime Minister just has to to answer for his big mansion that he got from foreign interests ........... Soooooooo, why should Perry and Shane dem not answer for the millions they have stashed or swindled as a result of their foreign connections???????
They holding Dorsett and Smith for squeezing a couple of dollars from contractors ....... but what about the inner circle of Perry's Cabinet that really benefitted from the last 5 years????? ........ Are ALL of those reports in The Punch just smoke and mirrors?????? ......... I have not heard ONE case of the PLP "pro bono lawyers" suing Mr. Johnson about those Punch stories ........ smh
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Lol This sheep must have some damning evidence.
And if you do, why haven't you presented this to the COP for investigation. You are basically obstructing justice by doing this and tantamount to criminal activity.
Nonetheless you guys should exhaust every option to air out the PLP as time is longer than rope and each sword has two sides. Please ensure when the shoe is on the foot you would've done all you can. lol.... not just trumped up charges that wont stick.
John 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
With the level of corruption and wrong doings that has been exposed it would be a great travesty if no one gets punished. Davis must understand the subliminal message he is sending out when he lashes out at authorities for doing their jobs.
alfalfa 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
BamamasforBahamians I hate to question your knowledge of history, but the first case of a Politician being convicted of, and spending time in Fox Hill, was PLP MP Wilbert Moss, who was found guilty of trying to bribe a Judge. Has anyone figured out yet how the stolen BMW, driven by a Mr. Smith, got back to Fla., without any record. The FBI are anxiously searching. That could mean some US charges. More fodder for discussion.
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Wilbert Moss was never convicted. Provide your proof.
Also, the FBI was never involved. and the Miami Dade Police were thank for Deon's cooperation in returning the car. Where's Ricky's car?
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
@BFB: Having read just one of your posts above, it's readily apparent you're an immature idiot who has never appreciated the significance of the saying "two wrongs don't make a right". You believe because a blind eye was turned to corruption by senior government officials at anytime in the past then it should be similarly turned in every such instance in the future. In other words, by your sick line of reasoning, you would support our country and its people being saddled with oppressive corrupt governments forever more. What an arsehole you must be!
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
I support prosecuting both sides you half balanced idiot.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
I bet you do; just can't understand why the cat had your tongue on the matter of prosecuting certain senior officials in the Christie-led government, even well before the last general election. Could it be that blind eye of yours was conveniently turned the wrong way for five years?
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
I advocated for The Christie administration to punish criminal red shirts while they were in government.
PGC did not. Hubert is doing so. And I trust that it will continue once the government changes.
MassExodus 2 minutes ago
Fook you and your motherfooking PLP
realfreethinker 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
well-mudda-take-sic BFB is birdiestrachan,dont fall for that fake name. How long have we been commenting on trhsi site all of a sudden BFB shows up and seems quite familiar with the inner workings. Go away birdie
BahamasForBahamians 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Who's this idiot that expects to control the comment list?
You should raise your concerns with the tribune. Have them close the registration to just you and your Peers.
Have them lock all opposers of your views out..
You idiot.
MassExodus 0 minutes ago
Fook the motherfooking PLP! Fook every last Godforsaken motherfooking PLP! Let them all burn in hell! They have destroyed the good name of the Bahamas for their corruption and greed! God will burn them all in hell fire! Fook Birdie and BahamasForBahamians Motherfookers
Well_mudda_take_sic 44 minutes ago
Noted. Thanks
We_doomed_242 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
BFB gatta have some plp affiliate wringing her/him out lol cause there is no way someone justify the plp"s actions and stand so bold against others who already seen the light. Plp deep in ya flesh day and night
Craig 56 minutes ago
It's quite simple, the PLP is terrified! If they did nothing they have nothing to fear. The fact that no charges made against Dion Smith proves that there is no witch hunt.
lkalikl 42 minutes ago
Fook Brave Davis! Fook the PLP! Fook every last Godforsaken motherfooking PLP who sold out their country for kickbacks and bribes! Fook the motherfooking PLP! Fook them all! Let them all burn in hell!
alfalfa 35 minutes ago
Bahamas for Bahamians, Moss was convicted in 1989, forced to resign from politics, and a by election was held for his seat in 1990. This info is widely available on the net. Lets see what happens with Mr. Smith.
TalRussell 34 minutes ago
Comrades! When one their own red shirts was accused then found guilty of taking bribes as a member of the BEC board during the Papa Hubert regime - not one red shirt called for him be jailed. In fact some top red shirts showed up in court during sentencing phase to stand before the judge to vouch as character references. Want their red names? { You just can't make this up }.
by TalRussell
PastorTroy 24 minutes ago
Well, I don't know of anyone with or without a law degree, if they read the story above, with snippets of an alleged letter from MOST RECENTLY (former) Deputy Prime Minister Of The Commonwealth Of The Bahamas will not consider that an arrogant AND blatant threat to the CURRENT sitting Prime Minister Of The Commonwealth Of The Bahamas, Senior LEO's, The Minister Of National Security and others! If the people (Bahamians who voted in election 2017) wrongly voted out your party sir, (the PLP), based on corruption lies told by the current Minnis administration, as a senior member (DPM) of the former ruling party who were/are privy to so much, who seem to be claiming there was no corruption in your past administration, WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU THREATENING (like them or not, vote for them or not) OUR LEADERS FOR?????? If DOCTOR, PM MINNIS, and his crew took us for a ride??? WE GON GET RIDDD AH DEM TOO!!
