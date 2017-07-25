‘Death Penalty Needed To Stop The Murders’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames said yesterday the Minnis administration will push for the death penalty to be enforced in an effort to reduce the violent crime in the country.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Dames said the Free National Movement will use everything on the law books, including capital punishment, to make the Bahamas safe for “law-abiding citizens.”

However, he said a homicide rate of zero is “wishful thinking” no matter how many “measures the government puts in place”.

Mr Dames’ comments came days after the country recorded its 78th murder, according to The Tribune’s records.

There were also five murders recorded last week.

“We will use everything necessary in the law to ensure that persons who continue to commit crimes are dealt with to the fullest extent of the law and that includes capital punishment,” he said.

“It is on the books and so it is fair game, it’s not something we have to put there, it is already there it just needs to be enforced. We cannot have a lawless society and it is our job as the government to introduce new policies and to enforce old ones to make sure everyone is safe. We are proponents of the death penalty, our leader talked about it during the campaign trail and we have not changed our position on that. We will do what we promised we will do. You are not going to completely stop all the murders, but our priority is to ensure that hardworking, decent Bahamians are not victims. We have to protect our citizens. This is not a quick fix.”

In February, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, while in opposition, said unless the government is willing to enforce the death penalty, “criminals will continue to ravage our country and keep citizens in fear”.

Dr Minnis said the country is losing the battle to the criminal element and “more serious measures” need to be taken.

Last year, Dr Minnis insisted that the necks of “murderous scumbags” in the country must be “popped” as he castigated the Christie administration for failing “miserably” in its obligation to keep Bahamians safe.

However, yesterday, Mr Dames said there is “little” the government can do if persons continue to make bad decisions.

“There is very little we can do when people make lifestyle choices that put their lives at risk,” the Mount Moriah MP said.

“There are things we will do and are currently doing to address crime. . . (but) sometimes unfortunately people refuse to change. We can do things to bring the numbers down but you are not going to completely stop all the murders. Our priority is to ensure that hard working decent Bahamas are protected. A zero-homicide rate is wishful thinking, we can bring the numbers down but we are not going to prevent every homicide.”

A 2006 decision by the London-based Privy Council, the Bahamas’ highest court of appeal, quashed the country’s mandatory death penalty for murder convicts, which it said was unconstitutional.

In 2011, the Privy Council also said the death penalty should only be given in cases where the offence falls into the category of the “worst of the worst.”

That same year, the Ingraham administration made changes to the Penal Code to set out the criteria for the types of murders that would attract a discretionary death penalty after conviction.

The law changes made it so a person convicted of killing a member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Department of Customs, Department of Immigration, the judiciary or correctional services would be eligible for the death penalty.

Someone convicted of killing someone during a robbery, rape, kidnapping or terrorist act would also fall into this category.

However no one has been hanged since the amendments were passed into law.

The last person to be executed by the state was David Mitchell in January 2000.

Some observers have called on the Bahamas to abandon the Privy Council in order for the country to be free to execute those on death row.

Others have called for further clarification on what murders are “most extreme and exceptional” in the Privy Council’s view.