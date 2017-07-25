Inner City Voices: Hope In The Inner City - As Voters Want Change

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

THE Minnis administration’s promise of urban development and inner-city tax breaks have seemingly restored hope and optimism of a brighter future to residents in the Bain and Grants Town community, many of them telling The Tribune they believe “the veil has been lifted” which once separated elected officials from the common man.

It has been nearly three months since the Free National Movement defeated the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) by landslide numbers and several residents said they have nothing but high hopes and optimism regarding the direction of the only place they’ve ever known as home.

The Bain and Grants Town constituency was one of the many PLP strongholds that voted FNM in the last election.

The attitudes of residents seemed to outshine the physical state of the community where buildings have fallen into disrepair, homes are dilapidated, trash is piled high, while fallen trees and other debris is still left behind by the most recent hurricane.

However, there were some who told The Tribune they were generally unimpressed by the government and frankly “displeased” with the pace of progress in the area.

Clara, who requested not to be referred to by her surname, is among those bursting with optimism and fresh ideas for Bain and Grants Town.

When this newspaper came upon the disabled resident, she sat in the doorway of her wooden home and welcomed The Tribune in to talk about her community.

She said she has never over the last 40 years felt an overwhelming desire by residents to build up the area or want to be their neighbour’s keeper.

She attends community meetings regularly and told The Tribune that for once she feels there is no longer a gap between the ordinary man and those in power.

Despite little visible progress, Clara said plans seem to be headed in the right direction and she believes changes will come eventually. The promised tax breaks, she added, are needed and these too will come when the time is right.

“To be honest with you, there hasn’t been much progress but I have been to several of the town meetings and there are plans in the works,” she said. “It seems more than before that the community themselves is willing to lend a hand. Right now from I was here ‘til now I feel more community involvement.

“I feel like the community themselves is willing to lend a hand right now from. It ain’t begin yet but we feel like the veil has been lifted between us and them.

“Eventually as the people become involved they will make the change. Not like it was before where you were made to believe that everything was up to the MP or you were made to believe if you weren’t a part of a particular party then it wouldn’t happen for you.

“For some reason it just feels like eventually it’s going to happen.”

Clara continued: “Like there is more leeway for things to happen. Although I haven’t seen the real happenings yet but so far it seems that people themselves are beginning to become involved.

“It feels like fair play is kicking in. Like there is no particular person that can get away with destructing the county anymore. Although it’s not fixed, but it feels like you’re no longer fighting a losing battle.

“The community can use plenty reform, but now it seems like the people themselves are ready to start the reforms.”

Another long-time resident, who asked not to be named, said it was hard to understand how people expected the newly elected Minnis administration to do anything substantial in such a short time span.

Understanding most things with government involvement take time, the elderly woman said she believed the FNM would deliver on all of the things it promised during election season.

She admitted to being among those who voted for the PLP, but said despite her political persuasion she had faith in the FNM.

Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson secured 2,175 votes to former MP, the late Dr Bernard Nottage’s 1,252 votes.

She said: “You know, Minnis them just got in and that young man Travis Robinson has just been elected for the first time, what do people expect to see around here?

“I never voted FNM in my life, including the last time, so I wasn’t pleased with the PLP loss of the election. But now that done wear off, I am just waiting to see what they will do ‘round here. They promised the people something and I hope to see them do what they promised.

“If anything at all, I am waiting to see what they will do.

“We have to want our country to succeed no matter who the people put there,” the resident said.

Another area resident, Camille Meadows, said she enjoys seeing her member of Parliament. She said even if the progress is slow, it was still comforting to know that the elected official for the area was generally interested in the pleas of residents.

“I suppose Travis’ winning and everything around here did something as it regards to the attitudes and the outlook many of us have around here,” she said.

“The PLP had this area for God knows how long and it remained the same with only a selected few getting any attention or assistance,” Ms Meadows said.

“This last time it seems like the people caught sense. I for one wasn’t voting PLP no more. So now the FNM is in, I feel like the changes will come. They will come soon. It doesn’t matter when they come or how the changes come, I believe they will come.”

Disappointed

Other residents admitted yesterday they were relatively discouraged.

Vernica Thompson, a mother of two, was one of them. She said not only was she “disappointed” to have seen no changes in the community, but she is afraid for the fate of the home she shares with family should another hurricane hit the capital.

The house remains in a state of disrepair since Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew in 2015 and 2016. Tarps are still visible on the roof of her home.

“All I know is it’s a slow process,” the 31-year-old mother said. “My thoughts on it really is not good.

“I just hope eventually they come and really do something for the people like what they promised. It’s really hard living under these conditions. They just need to come through on their word.

“We thought it would happen right away. They wanted to get into power right away, so why not do for the people just how we did for them right away.

“Do something. Show some kind of progress,” she urged the government.

Despite living a stone’s throw away from the FNM’s constituency office, she claimed she hasn’t seen her MP and claimed this has affected her overall view of the state of her constituency and outlook.

“Even only if you come knock on the door and show your face. We saw him pretty much once at a meeting and that was it,” Ms Thompson said. “He can come around and at least say something like ‘we are going to get to y’all momentarily,’ but show face.

“It’s also scary that another hurricane is coming and we still have tarps on the roof. Not only is the tarp on the roof, but the roof on the inside is pretty much demolished so I am afraid if another one comes we won’t survive it.

“From the first hurricane passed we needed the assistance. We went through NEMA and they asked us to bring all the papers what was required. We did all of it and no one came to do anything.

“There are two small kids in the house, my four-year-old son and my 14-year-old daughter. We will have to evacuate this home should another hurricane come. The roof won’t hold up. It was almost off the last time and the neighbours had to come together to help put back most of the tin that blew off it.”

“It’s very discouraging they made promises they can’t keep,” she continued.

On the other hand, Rebecca Moss, 64, said she often sees and speaks with Mr Robinson. But this has had no bearing on the pace of repairs being done to her childhood home, which she and her elderly mother have since moved from because of the extent of damage caused by last year’s hurricane.

She said: “Urban Renewal was dealing with it and then NEMA was dealing, but they just turning people around. This one saying this stop and the next saying another thing stop.

“But child, my mommy 83-years-old and she needs some place to be. Right now I know the government just changed and we have to wait, but we need something to start happening around here.

“Nothing is happening around here,” Ms Moss told The Tribune.