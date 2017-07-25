Correction

IN a photo caption printed on page one of Monday's edition of The Tribune, under the headline "Commonwealth Gold For Mixed Relay Team" one of the gold medalists was incorrectly identified as Kayvon Higgs.

However, Kayvon Stubbs was the gold medal winning member of the 4x200 metre mixed relay team that was pictured.

Ms Stubbs was also misidentified in the article "Mixed Relay Gold" printed on page one of the Sports section in Monday's Tribune.

The Tribune apologises for the error.