350 Jobs In Riu Revamp

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Minister Dion Foulkes said yesterday more than 350 local construction workers will be engaged during the upcoming renovation of the Riu Palace on Paradise Island.

During an interview with reporters just before a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr Foulkes revealed the government had secured the agreement on the heels of the resort’s announcement that it would let go nearly 200 employees at the property while it executes a $25m renovation.

Mr Foulkes hailed the agreement yesterday as he noted the move would, if all plans are successful, keep a large percentage of that $25m budget in the hands of Bahamians and “in our economy”.

“The hotel has agreed, to the extent possible, to use Bahamian businesses and Bahamian vendors in terms of the purchase of material to renovate the hotel,” said Mr Foulkes.

“A large portion of that $25m will stay in our economy.

“Over 350 Bahamian workers will be employed during the construction, in addition to the 100 that are going to be maintained from the general staff,” he added.

Mr Foulkes in a statement Sunday said that his ministry and the Paradise Island hotel held discussions with the interested parties to ensure the rights and best interests of the hotel’s employees were secured.

The hotel will temporarily close from July 24 to October 28 for the multimillion-dollar renovation that includes hotel rooms, restaurants and public spaces.

On Sunday Mr Foulkes said during the renovation period, approximately 110 employees will remain employed during the construction phase. This includes employees from security, housekeeping, front desk, food and beverage and the grounds department.

He also said once the hotel opens in October, the more than 300 employees at the property are expected to be reengaged.

“During the temporary closure, all employees will receive their contractual vacation: two-three weeks entitlement. During the first week in September 2017 the management of RIU has agreed to pay a one-week salary bonus to all staff to assist with back to school preparations,” the minister also revealed on Sunday.

“After consultation with National Insurance, the Department of Labour has confirmed that the remaining 195 employees that are out of work as a result of the temporary closure, are entitled to receive unemployment benefits as set out in the National Insurance Act.”

Riu Palace sustained notable damage during the passage of Hurricane Matthew last October.

In February of this year, the Ministry of Tourism’s Director-General Joy Jibrilu foreshadowed that the all-inclusive property was set to undergo “major renovations” at a press conference during the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Marketplace summit.