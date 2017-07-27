Bail Hearing Next Week For Murder Accused

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A SUSPECT awaiting trial on a murder charge will have his bail application heard next week.

Shawn McPhee and his lawyer Calvin Seymour appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs seeking pre-trial release for McPhee before his October 10 trial before Justice Bernard Turner.

However, Crown prosecutor Maria Zancolla requested an adjournment to prepare an affidavit in response to the application filed by McPhee.

As a result, the bail hearing was adjourned to August 2.

McPhee, and a 16-year-old, both of Nassau Village, face a charge of murder concerning the February 13, 2016 death of Cyril Cartwright.

It is alleged that the pair intentionally and unlawfully caused his death.

According to initial police reports, Cartwright was stabbed while in the area of Sumner Street following an argument with another man.

When officers arrived, they found the lifeless body of a man with multiple stab wounds in his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While McPhee's juvenile co-accused was released on bail last year, he remains in custody at the Department of Correctional Services.