Boards Blunder Naming Two Deceased

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
A GOVERNMENT official yesterday confirmed the list of appointments to statutory boards and committees contained numerous errors, inclusive of erroneous names and at least two deceased appointees.
Mildred Williamson, of Mayaguana, was listed as having been appointed to the Advisory Committee on Cooperative Development; however, it was confirmed that she died in 2015.
Brian Gibson, who was appointed to the National Junkanoo Committee, is also deceased, The Tribune was told.
Another discrepancy highlighted was the listed appointment of “Charley Reubin” to the Anti-Doping Commission. The Tribune was advised that the correct name for the appointee is Charles Robbins. Errors were also said to include repeated names from the previous year, according to a government official who did not have authorisation to comment on the matter.
The Tribune reached out to Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold for clarification on the errors, however he did not provide a response up to press time.
It is unclear if the list will be republished.
The list, which referred to 104 statutory agencies and/or entities, lists persons appointed members of statutory boards and committees for the period July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, unless otherwise indicated.
Notable appointments include: former National Security Minister Tommy Turnquest as chairman of Bahamasair Holdings Limited and former Free National Movement Golden Isles candidate Kenyatta Gibson as chairman of the Gaming Board.
Several FNM backbenchers were also appointed to board positions.
Among the appointments, FNM MICAL MP Rev Miriam Emmanuel has been appointed chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), taking over from former BAIC chairman and former Deputy House Speaker Dion Smith.
Nassau Flight Services is chaired by FNM North Eleuthera MP Rickey Mackey.
Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine has been appointed chairman of the Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas, with Lindsay Cancino to serve as his deputy.
St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright is chairman of the Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority.
Centreville MP Reece Chipman has been appointed chairman of the Antiquities Monuments and Museum Board. Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes has been appointed chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority. Fox Hill MP Shonel Ferguson is chairman of the Clifton Heritage Authority.
The list was made public this week.
Comments
TalRussell 4 hours ago
Comrades! Conclusion is you don't get appointed to a red government board - unless you're a proven loyal red shirt. Okay 'KP' time order an audit see if the two dearly departed voted in the May 10, 2017 General Election? {When I says you don't have make this stuff up - some you think that's exactly what I did }. If you can get appointed to a red government board the conclusion is even if dead you would've voted red.
Gotoutintime 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
Love it---Only in the Bahamas!!
Gotoutintime 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Not only can dead people vote, they can serve on Boards & Committees!!
TalRussell 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Comrade GotOutInTime, Finally, a governing party openly acknowledges there's no way to say no to the appointment of a dead red Comrade supporter. Now, here's the more interesting part. Had the media not discovered this - they would have started receiving regular payments from the People's Public Treasury, as their remuneration for serving the red party as one their Board Members. {Too damn funny make this up }.
Gotoutintime 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Tal I love it---You have to have a sense of humour in this life!!
TalRussell 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Comrade GotOutInTime, a sense Caribbean humor is why I never take an ugly turn when responding to posts of the personal attacks kind. Life is done too short as it is. We once had a beautiful island chain country and we want it back - even if a few dead people get appointed or vote.
Gotoutintime 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
So very true my friend---Have a great weekend!
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Several Boards should be there just for winding up purposes ....... Nassau Flight Services, Bahamasair, BPL, Hotel Corporation and BAIC should be divested before July 2018
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
its the peoples time. even if you dead and gone.
realfreethinker 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
I hold no brief for those who made these mistakes,but I would take this type of mistake over what your plp government made over the past 5 years. Go away birdie
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Giving the constantly yapping white-haired little poodle ministerial responsibility for Bahamasair was bad enough, but appointing dumbo the elephant with the large flapping ears as Chairman of the Board of Bahamasair just adds insult to injury......it's now all too clear that the Minnis-led FNM government isn't the least bit serious about stopping all of the financial bleeding at Bahamasair that continues to take an enormous toll on our Public Treasury by way of annual subsidies.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
Appointing dead people is the least of what's wrong with the list. The real problem is the living appointees. The dead can't make any harmful decisions and they can't disrupt the running of the organization. Do the larger percentage of these people know anything about directing an organization? Should they be at this level? The FNM is continuing the practice of handing out money through board appointments. They are not serious. Board members people should be among the top strategists over the entire organization, anyone remember that Audley Hanna was appointed to WSC board I believe. The FNM Is not serious about changing anything. I see many people who raise holy hell about Poitier and how he get dat, quietly eating their mutton.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Darnell Osborne as chairperson of BEC and Kenyatta Gibson as Chairman of the Gaming Board are the two biggest mistakes I see apart from the very definite bias towards lodge brothers and/or their wives.
ThisIsOurs 45 minutes ago
You forgot Adrian Gibson as chairman of WSC??? These appointments are clearly not meant for the good of the organization
