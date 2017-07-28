Boards Blunder Naming Two Deceased

By AVA TURNQUEST

A GOVERNMENT official yesterday confirmed the list of appointments to statutory boards and committees contained numerous errors, inclusive of erroneous names and at least two deceased appointees.

Mildred Williamson, of Mayaguana, was listed as having been appointed to the Advisory Committee on Cooperative Development; however, it was confirmed that she died in 2015.

Brian Gibson, who was appointed to the National Junkanoo Committee, is also deceased, The Tribune was told.

Another discrepancy highlighted was the listed appointment of “Charley Reubin” to the Anti-Doping Commission. The Tribune was advised that the correct name for the appointee is Charles Robbins. Errors were also said to include repeated names from the previous year, according to a government official who did not have authorisation to comment on the matter.

The Tribune reached out to Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold for clarification on the errors, however he did not provide a response up to press time.

It is unclear if the list will be republished.

The list, which referred to 104 statutory agencies and/or entities, lists persons appointed members of statutory boards and committees for the period July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, unless otherwise indicated.

Notable appointments include: former National Security Minister Tommy Turnquest as chairman of Bahamasair Holdings Limited and former Free National Movement Golden Isles candidate Kenyatta Gibson as chairman of the Gaming Board.

Several FNM backbenchers were also appointed to board positions.

Among the appointments, FNM MICAL MP Rev Miriam Emmanuel has been appointed chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), taking over from former BAIC chairman and former Deputy House Speaker Dion Smith.

Nassau Flight Services is chaired by FNM North Eleuthera MP Rickey Mackey.

Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine has been appointed chairman of the Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas, with Lindsay Cancino to serve as his deputy.

St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright is chairman of the Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority.

Centreville MP Reece Chipman has been appointed chairman of the Antiquities Monuments and Museum Board. Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes has been appointed chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority. Fox Hill MP Shonel Ferguson is chairman of the Clifton Heritage Authority.

The list was made public this week.