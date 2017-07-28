Bulldozers To Move In To Evict Association

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Ambassador Corral International Association (ACIA), which, at one point, cared for as many as 60 people on its Pine Barren Road property, is preparing today to leave the site after its eviction.

ACIA managing director Michael Bullard said his failure to respond to a summons he was not aware of meant he was held in contempt of court after the Supreme Court ruled that the property belonged to the Fountain family.

"I told them we will get off the property and that's what we're doing," he said yesterday.

Last year, dozens of beneficiaries of the organisation were displaced after bulldozers ripped through their homes and buildings.

Now, the job that began in January 2016 will now be completed as another two and a half acres of the property that have buildings belonging to the ACIA will today be razed.

"There's still a lot of structures standing, chapel area, a prayer room, some parts of the dining area and kitchen," Mr Bullard explained.

"We're still salvaging from last year but it's still lots of stuff, 20 years' worth of stuff we're taking off the property now."

The organisation is trying to find a temporary home for 32 of its dogs.

People who benefited from the organisation, on the other hand, were placed among family and friends last year after the initial bulldozing operation.

The group is now looking for new property to establish itself and continue its work.

"It's disturbing going through this," Mr Bullard said. "We're dealing with people who are emotionally hurt and young people we're teaching anger management to. How do you explain to them why this is happening and why we are not retaliating?"

Shelia Culmer, the president of the Bahamas National Council for Disabilities, expressed concern yesterday about what's happening to the ACIA.

"My heart cries out concerning the welfare of these children and the psychological scars they are going to develop," she told The Tribune.

"However the public can assist, we hope that people do so. They're looking for a place to rent with a view to purchase."