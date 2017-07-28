Man 'Known To Police' Shot Dead

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who was "well known to police" was shot multiple times and killed early Friday morning off Mason's Addition.

The murder took place shortly after 1am and took the country's murder count to 79 for the year, according to the Tribune's records.

According to reports, police received a call that a body of a man was found on a track road off Saxon’s Way in Masons Addition.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the lifeless body of a man who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Emergency Personnel Services (EMS) were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Officer in charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, said police have no one in custody and no motive for the murder at this time.

Police have not officially identified the victim, but Supt Cash said the man was "well known to police.

On Tuesday, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said the Minnis administration will push for the death penalty to be enforced in an effort to reduce the violent crime in the country.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Dames said the Free National Movement will use everything on the law books, including capital punishment, to make the Bahamas safe for “law-abiding citizens.”

However, he said a homicide rate of zero is “wishful thinking” no matter how many “measures the government puts in place”.

Mr Dames’ comments came after the country recorded five murders in one week.

He also admitted that there is a “significant amount of work to do” to reduce serious crimes in the capital, however he said he is “confident” that with the new policies the government plans on introducing, “things will begin to change”.

There have been 26 murders since the Free National Movement won the general election.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.