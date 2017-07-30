Man Dies Cutting Down Tree

An American man died after being hit by a tree in Eleuthera on Sunday morning.
According to reports, shortly after 9am, the man, from Maryland, was cutting a tree at his home in North Eleuthera, when the tree 'broke free' and struck him.
The man was taken to the island’s local clinic, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
