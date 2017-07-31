Bahamas Returns Home After 24th Ranking In Championships

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

THE Bahamas women's national team will be returning home from the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Jr. Women's Softball World Championship in Clearwater, Florida, with a 24th ranking after suffering a 14-2 loss to Korea.

In their placement game on Friday, the Bahamian team, managed by Stephen "Bishop" Beneby, watched as the Asian national team scored eight runs in the first inning, followed by three runs in the four and three more in the fifth for an abbreviated affair.

The entire Korean roster was credited with at least one hit as center fielder Seo Young Jeong Sy went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in (RBI) and scored twice, while catcher Hyun Ju Im was also 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

Elijah Johnson led the Bahamas' attack by going 1-for-2 and scoring the only two runs on RBI from Kendalia Turner (1-for-3) and catcher Dachye Stubbs (1-for-2) on a double in the first and third respectively.

Si Yeon Hong earned the win pitching all five innings, allowing five hits and two runs, while striking out five. Ramona Hanna threw the first four innings, giving up 1.