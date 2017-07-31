Flying The Flag

By BRENT STUBBS

IN less than five days, 25 athletes will be carrying the Bahamian flag as they get set to compete in the 16th International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) World Relays in London, England.

The global championships, held every two years, will run from August 3-14 at the London Olympic Stadium, site of the 2012 Olympic Games. The flagship event for the IAAF will attract more than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries around the world.

Team Bahamas will be led by Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who will be attempting the 200/400m double and Steven Gardiner, who will be looking for his first global international individual medal. All four relay teams will be participating as well.

Miller-Uibo achieved one of the medals the Bahamas picked up at the 15th championships in Beijing, China when she clinched the silver in the 400m behind American Allyson Felix, whom she gained avenge over at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The other came from Jeffery Gibson secured the bronze in the men's 400m hurdles in a national record breaking performance. Gibson has not been named to this year's team.

Prior to the start of the championships, BAAA's president Rosamunde Carey and first vice president Tonique Williams will join delegates from the 200-plus countries in the 51st IAAF Congress.

