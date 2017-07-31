Storm Brings Flooding To Grand Bahama

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

and DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporters

HEAVY rain showers and thunderstorm activity from Tropical Storm Emily, which is passing near Florida, caused significant flooding in Grand Bahama on Monday.

The island recorded more than 1.5 inches of rain, leaving streets and parking lots inundated with water.

Forecaster Trinard Tynes, of the Grand Bahama Weather Department, said the island received 1.6 inches of rain as a result of the system.

“That’s a good bit of rain,” he commented.

There was significant flooding in some areas on Queen’s Highway, and portions of Yellow Pine Street near Kelly’s in Freeport.

The entire parking lot of the Bahamas Public Services Union Hall, the north parking lot at the Kipling Building, near West Mall Drive; and at MacKenzie Street near the BTC Building, were flooded.

For most of the day, conditions were cloudy, overcast and muggy in Grand Bahama.

Mr Tynes said as the system works its way across the Florida Peninsula, there will be widely scattered shower activity and some embedded thunderstorms.

The tropical storm moved across the Tampa/Sarasota area on Monday and was forecast to go into the open water on Tuesday morning where it could strengthen just a little.

“Forecast models show that it will probably downgrade just a bit as it moves across the Florida region, and is expected to move into open water tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, and they are anticipating once it does that, it could regain a little strengthening,” Mr Tynes said.

Basil Dean, deputy director at the Department of Meteorology, also warned residents in the Northern Bahamas to brace themselves for heavy showers and thunderstorms as Tropical Storm Emily passes over Florida.

Emily, which is not expected to strengthen significantly, is producing sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving east at 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Mr Dean said Grand Bahama and Abaco will receive lots rain and wind, while New Providence will only be slightly affected with some rain and a possible thunderstorm or two.

“This storm sprung up suddenly and formed near Florida. On its projected path which is northeast, it will not directly impact us,” Mr Dean said.

“There will be showers and thunderstorms in Grand Bahama and Abaco and, of course, because of that there is the threat of flooding. The rain will last for the next couple of days but in New Providence there will be showers here and there but nothing like in those islands. Like I said, the flooding may be an issue because all you need is one or two heavy downpours and you have flooding in low lying areas, but we will be monitoring the storm’s progress.”

Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for 31 Florida counties, including Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade as Emily made landfall on the Gulf Coast.

The declaration “gives the state the flexibility to work with local governments to ensure that they have the resources they may need,” said a statement from Mr Scott’s office.

According to local forecasters, over the next couple of days there is increased risk for inclement weather and hazardous conditions such as water spouts, thunderstorms, lightning, and flooding over portions of the island.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June to November, which are usually rainy months.

According to www.myweather2.com, which reported on Freeport’s climate history, the historical average monthly precipitation is highest during the months of July, August, and September.