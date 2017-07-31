Reformer Says 'It's Not A One Pill Cure'

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
The Bahamas will take “at least a decade” to escape its fiscal crisis, a governance reformer warning: “It’s not a one pill cure”.
Robert Myers, an Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) principal, borrowed a medical analogy from the Prime Minister for his extremely grim forecast on how long this nation needs to reverse its debt spiral.
While praising Dr Hubert Minnis’s national address for “saying all the right things”, Mr Myers reiterated that the new administration’s promises needed to be underpinned by laws that prevented the return of reckless fiscal policies.
Emphasising that Bahamians can no longer trust politicians “to do the right thing”, the ORG principal urged the Government to prioritise energy reform as “a massive fix” for the Bahamian economy’s woes.
He also called on trade unions to become “part of the solution” to improved worker productivity, arguing that they “cannot just sit and throw rocks at people” as has happened in the past.
“I think he’s saying all the right things,” Mr Myers told Tribune Business of Dr Minnis’s address. “It’s very encouraging, but the fact remains that if we want to put this country on a path and course to greater sustainability over the long-term, we’ve got to start putting this stuff in legislation as opposed to leaving it to the will of the politicians.
“That, in my view, is imperative because we’ve seen the considerable degradation that has occurred because of not having fiscal laws, or laws that guide the Government.
“We’ve seen the degradation that has happened because of the lack of laws that guide the Government, and it’s going to take us at least a decade - if we have the rights laws and safeguards put in place - it’s going to take us at least a decade to get out of the imminent danger we’re in.”
Mr Myers’ comments illustrate the scale of the task the Bahamas faces to reverse its current fiscal trajectory, which involves $300 million-plus annual deficits and a $7.052 billion national debt that was projected to breach the 80 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio at end-June.
A former Chamber of Commerce chairman, and head of its Coalition for Responsible Taxation, he led much of the private sector’s negotiations with the Christie administration over VAT and its revenue-side reforms.
Fiscal responsibility is one of ORG’s priority issues, and Mr Myers argued that current and future Bahamian governments needed to be bound by law to achieve this given the failures of their predecessors.
“We’ve got to create a culture of open, accountable government and eliminate the corruption; he’s [Dr Minnis] 100 per cent right on all these things,” he told Tribune Business.
“But let’s put in place laws that bind them to do that. We’ve left it to the will of the political elite, and arrived at this place because of it. I no longer want to trust personalities; I want to trust the law.”
ORG has been among the numerous groups campaigning for a Fiscal Responsibility Act, viewing it as a key tool in restraining government spending and forcing it to be more accountable and transparent over how it uses taxpayer monies.
Other observers have argued that the Bahamas needs to go further by implementing so-called ‘Fiscal Rules’, which would set limits for key ratios, such as debt-to-GDP, that the Government cannot breach or exceed.
K P Turnquest, minister of finance, previously told Tribune Business that Fiscal Responsibility-type legislation is near the top of the Government’s legislative agenda for when it returns to Parliament in September, lying second only to anti-corruption laws.
He added that a Fiscal Responsibility Bill had been drafted, having given an idea of what it may contain in his Budget address.
Mr Turnquest said then that such a Bill would target an annual GFS ‘balanced Budget’, meaning that the goal is to add no new debt to the existing $7-billion plus national debt.
The Government’s other objective would be to maintain “a desirable and sustainable” debt-to-GDP ratio. To underpin this, the proposed law will require the Government to set out the assumptions underpinning its annual Budget, along with its longer-term fiscal targets.
Targets could also be set for some components of the Government’s fixed-cost spending, such as the civil service wage bill, while plans and timelines for eliminating any deficits will also have to be laid out.
However, if the Minnis administration’s 2017-2018 Budget forecasts hold, the Government’s debt-to-GDP ratio will remain around the 80 per cent benchmark for the next three fiscal years through to June 2020.
And the national debt will have risen, albeit at a slower rate, to $7.7 billion over that same period, with the ratio to GDP kept in check by improved economic growth.
“If our GDP was booming through the roof, we’d not have a lot of these problems, but we have poor GDP growth and little fiscal responsibility,” Mr Myers told Tribune Business.
“The other drivers of this are open and accountable governance, and fixing the education system. We’ve got to have a more productive workforce to have higher GDP numbers.
“It’s not a one-pill cure, to use Dr Minnis’s analysis. He’s right, but there’s no one pill solution to this.”
Mr Myers suggested that the Bahamas adopt “a relatively open” Immigration policy to attract the businesses, investors and managers with the capital and skills to grow its economy.
Apart from improving the ‘ease of doing business’ and maintaining foreign direct investment (FDI) at “a relatively high level”, Mr Myers’ economic recovery prescription also involves ‘buy in’ from the trade union movement.
“The unions have to take an active role understand they’re part of the solution, and recognise that regionally we’re uncompetitive,” he told Tribune Business.
“They’ve got to start working on, and drive, productivity if we’re going to remain a relevant tourism destination. They’ve got to take a vested interest. They can’t sit and throw rocks at people, and not care about the outcome.”
Mr Myers also urged the Minnis administration to focus on energy reform as a priority, adding: “Energy costs have to come down.
“Energy is a massive fix, and helps the bottom line of the Government, private citizens and the private sector. I can’t imagine that Desmond Bannister [minister of works] should be doing anything else other than trying to fix this power situation in the next couple of months. That should be his utmost and single priority. What can be more important than that?”
Mr Myers added that while the Government had delivered the correct ‘statement of intent’, it now needed to follow through and deliver on what it is promising.
“He’s absolutely on the right track. The question is: Can he walk the walk and actually make it happen?” he asked of Dr Minnis.
“It’s a massive task, and I understand the enormity of it. That’s why I’m really worried about it. It’s a lot to do.”
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
Take the capital out of Nassau ...... to Fresh Creek ...... build a new capital "Lucaya" and the new Bahamas will emerge as you plan for a new economy and political culture ...... Get out of Nassau!!!!!!!
That is the first step to solve the problem
John2 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
For the first time in an independent Bahamas we have a government that is speaking about prudent government fiscal responsibility, accountability and through the legal process, prosecuting those who are found to be guilty and corrupt . Fiscal Responsibility-type legislation if passed into law will prevent this mess from happening again in the future. We do not want to go the way of countries like Greece with a dept to GDP ratio of 179 % (2016). We as a country have to much protential and with this new government it seams that the small steps we are beginning to take will is a very encouraging sign. Hope fully the rating agency will give one last change with no further downgrade. Bahamians as a people need to become more discipline as a people and not try to live to much of the american big time life style.. In the near term its going to get very rough before it gets better. Only the strong will survive. . .
TheMadHatter 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
It's not a ten year problem, it's a nine month problem. Belly-swell-itis is the first disease Dr. Minnis needs to cure in the Bahamas.
However, since we as a society just love wife-raping, incest, and young prostitutes on the streets - that is a hard pill to swallow.
We are doomed.
TalRussell 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
Comrade Robert Myers. Then how do you begin explaining to International Credit Rating Agencies that your Red Shirts's Regime's Ten-Year Battle To Wipe Out Debt - began within but days assuming power from the PLP - by "KP" borrowing close to another BILLION Dollars in the good name the Bahamaland's people... .And, that you were too damn lazy to prepare and write your own Red Regime's Budget..... So what did "KP" do.... He went full speed ahead and adopted the former PLP's Budget that they had prepared that they have presented on the floor of the House of Assembly - had they been the party elected to govern on May 10, 2017?
{Comrades, in name Sweet Jesus, No Need Make This Stuff Up ....When "KP" admitted he never even read the PLP's prepared Budget - before he presented it on the floor of the House of Assembly }.
DDK 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
K.P.'s "near the top" "lying second only to anti-corruption laws" is not good enough. One would have thought that fiscal responsibility legislation would aid in the reduction of corruption. When Parliament reopens in September, the M.P.s will spend their days playing the corruption blame game until it is time for Christmas recess and run the clock out on fiscal responsibility and transparency legislation.
John 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
Every time a dollar gets paid on the national debt of government waste is cut or some crooked politicians or government employees are let go, not only does the government increase it's ability to pay its debts, but more money becomes available to complete projects and services provided by the government. And if government continues on a course of debt reduction and efficiency there should come a point where taxes can be reduced. And government should be aware that there are agencies that come knocking on your willing to loan bags of money. Not because they want to be helpful but they have billions to lend and want to collect hefty interest rates. They are not worried about a country's debt ratio or of the tax burden high national debts place on local citizens. They just want to loan the money like any other financial institution.
TalRussell 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
Comrades! It should bother you and your families that every cutback in spending is directed at the ordinary people, the near poor and the dirt poor Bahamalanders.
We really need cutbacks that forces MP's and Senators and their own families to have to experience the same cutbacks as the people they're directed at. We can start with making them park ALL government vehicles..... And I mean ALL..... including PM Minnis's Benz... and whatever kind automobile assigned to 'KP.'
Comrades, a country where Seventy-Cents of every dollar the government will spend in probably over your children's lifetime will go to pay the salaries, benefits and pensions of government workers - shouldn't be asking its citizens to pay for their cars, license plates, drivers insurance and maintenance. Lead by example!!!!
You'd thought some those with millions in declared net worth - would've been too damn proud to make the poor people pay for their transportation.
DDK 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
You'd have thought, Comrade.
We_doomed_242 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
lol so right just saw Reece chipman sporting around in a benz with the big mp plate on it out west the other day
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Each Ministry should now indicate to the media what their 10% reduction will affect ..... this sounds sexy to say ........ but The People would like to see how this 10% will affect them in reality
TalRussell 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Comrade We_doomed-242, I hope it won't take long before the ordinary income citizens, the near poor and the poor citizens does comes to see the Red Shirts - not as "It's the People's time" governing party but as a 'Red Proprietary Government' sounding more like the PLP - with each passing day of broken promises. See them as nothing but a whole new set 'Proprietors' who came to power promising rational and orderly government but appointed the same 108 political favour government boards as did the PLP. Even President Trump has gotten around to appointing 108 government boards.
Like the PLP, they will squeeze the population by over taxing them while selling of its resources,. They will sign over our remaining private islands, crown lands and public beaches to foreigners until the natives are boxed-in to revolt. Park those government cars... now!!
Funny, how the Red Shirts since coming to power have completely stopped mentioning the $1.2 million gift 'riot stuff' donated to the PLP government - by the Chinese government?
{ You don't need make this up }.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
The National Debt cannot be eliminated ........ It will be like when oil prices went down to $30 per barrel .......... and Bahamian gas prices never went below $3.00 per gallon ...... Now even while oil prices remain rather low, our gas prices remain stubbornly high ........ What Myers means is that we have a $7Billion debt ........... This will remain the new threshold for the next 10 years ....... before it begins to rise because we have "head room" again ......... We cannot be that gullible
