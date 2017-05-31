Brandon Meadows Signs Letter Of Intent To Join The Lancers This Fall

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

ANOTHER member of the Sunland Baptist Stingers basketball programme will be afforded an opportunity to continue his career at the collegiate level.

Brandon Meadows officially signed his letter of intent to join the Eastern Wyoming Community College Lancers this fall.

Meadows has been one of the driving forces in the last two seasons for the Stingers as he became one of the top senior players in the country.

The versatile 6’3” guard increased his scoring numbers as a senior last season after many of the Stingers departed for several programmes in the United States.

At Eastern Wyoming, Meadows joins a programme which includes three of those former high school teammates.

Tyler Davis, Romero Cornish and Daniel Wright each signed with Lancers in 2016 following their senior season with the Stingers.

Ahmad Pratt was the fourth Bahamian player on the Lancers roster last season.

Wright appeared in 23 games, while Cornish appeared in 20, with one start and averaged 2.4 points per game. Pratt appeared in just 11 games late in the season but had a dynamic finish. In 11 games, with eight starts, he averaged 17.4 points per game

The Lancers, located in Torrington, Wyoming, compete in the NJCAA, Region IX which consists of 22 colleges from Colorado, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming.

Coaches Jay Philippe and Marco Cooper, both former students of Sunland Baptist School who received college basketball scholarships, have coached the team to successful seasons which includes the aforementioned league titles in Grand Bahama and a runner-up finish at the 2016 Hugh Campbell.

In 2016, along with the Davis, Cornish, Wright trio, guard Kaleel Solomon signed his letter of intent to attend Eastern Florida State College. They followed former teammate Andrew Roker who received a scholarship to Walters State following the 2015 season.

The Stingers are preparing to host their second annual Stingers Basketball Camp in a few weeks, June 19-30 in Grand Bahama. Week one will be conducted on the Sunland campus while week two will be hosted in the St George’s Gymnasium. The camp will be hosted at a cost of $50 per week.