Hurricane And Shortfall Of Revenue Blamed By Davis For $400m Extra Deficit

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday blamed Hurricane Matthew, a shortfall in income revenue and a reduction in taxes for a $400m overrun in the country’s GFS deficit.

The GFS deficit at the end of June is projected at $500m, according to Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest, five times the $100m forecast by the Progressive Liberal Party government, which was voted out of office on May 10.

Mr Davis also criticised the Free National Movement (FNM) for planning to borrow an “unprecedented” $723m - which covers a period of two fiscal years.

He accused the FNM of providing “a false narrative” to cover for the fact that “they cannot live up to what they promised in the general election”.

He said the FNM made “wild promises based on a lack of understanding of the economy” and now that they are in the government they have to face the reality.

The former deputy prime minister also denied that the PLP made “deals” months, weeks or days before the general election.

He said the budget communication in the House of Assembly was “disappointing” and offered “no hope for the future.”

“Let us look at some specifics that they provided,” Mr Davis said during a press conference yesterday. “The comment on the out turn to $500 million, the minister answered his own point as to why the prediction of the PLP on the deficit was off target. The hurricane was responsible for it by his own statement. It is not mismanagement at all. He said the combination of increased expenditure to fix the public infrastructure and repair homes as well as reducing the taxes caused the increase,” Mr Davis said.

“Their own projections this year can similarly be impacted by one hurricane. We take grave exception to the issue of expenditure in the run up to the general election as ‘deals’. There are no deals but expenditure in the public interest . . . The fact that contracts were signed before the election, I am sure if they were to examine the process, they may have recognised that the majority of those contracts would’ve been in the making a year or two years and it just so happens that they did not culminate until that time because of the long process and the bureaucracy. If they examine that, I think they would find that the contracts would have been in train for at least two to three years.”

Mr Davis said when you look “dispassionately at the budget statement,” you will discover that the statement is an “admission” that the fundamentals of our economy were prudently managed and a solid foundation laid for growth.

“This is evidenced amongst other things by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that predicts that this year the economy will grow by 1.4 per cent and will be followed by a 2.2 per cent growth in 2018,” Mr Davis said.

“Indeed the government itself is predicting 3.3 per cent growth for next year, which must be a testament to the prudent management of the PLP government. In the government’s efforts to make political points, the Free National Movement has to be very careful not to talk down this economy to the harm of the national interest. The budget statement appears to do just that. A responsible government must outline the facts as they are but must always give a people hope that there are better days are ahead.”

Mr Davis urged the government to be “extremely careful” with cutting government spending before to ensure “that they do not make the last state worse than the first.”

“The fact is the government is the largest spender in this economy. If the government contracts its spending, then the economy of this country gets into deep trouble. We again say to the government be very careful,” Mr Davis said.

The Cat Island and San Salvador MP said he also noticed all the “talk about eliminating value added tax” had not included VAT reductions in the Budget. The House of Assembly will debate the budget next Wednesday.