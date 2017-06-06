Davis Names Shadow Cabinet

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE Official Opposition named its shadow cabinet over the weekend, with the party’s interim Leader Philip “Brave” Davis assuming shadow responsibilities for the portfolio of prime minister in addition to several other key areas.

In a press release, Mr Davis, MP for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador, announced he would shadow urban development, Bahamas Power and Light, Bahamasair and the Ministry of Works on behalf of the party.

Last month, he took over the post of interim leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) after the party’s crushing defeat at the polls by the now governing Free National Movement.

The wipeout saw the party lose many of its strongholds, capturing only one seat in New Providence—Englerston— but none in Grand Bahama.

The FNM won 35 of the 39 House of Assembly seats.

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin will serve as shadow minister for Social Services, transport, aviation, national security and tourism.

Senator Fred Mitchell will assume shadow responsibilities for foreign affairs, labour, public service, immigration and trade.

Additionally, North Andros MP Picewell Forbes will serve as shadow minister for environment, housing, sports and culture, while Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper will serve as health, National Health Insurance, Grand Bahama and education shadow minister.

Senator Clay Sweeting is shadow minister of agriculture, local government and marine resources.

Senator Jobeth Davis will shadow the portfolios of the attorney general, legal affairs and youth.

Mr Davis also noted that inquiries on matters of public interest related to these portfolios and the views of the PLP on those portfolios should be referred to these individuals.

He also noted that the PLP’s shadow Cabinet will be supported by resource persons, many of whom will be former ministers in the government.

The release added: “The Leadership Council has asked all candidates in the general election of 2017 to remain engaged in the constituencies in which they stood for office and to work with the local branches until the party has indicated after consultation with them the way forward.

“These candidates will continue to be a part of Leadership Council meetings. They are officially designated constituency caretakers.

“In the first instance then, residents of the various constituencies who wish to be engaged in the work of the PLP in their area should utilise the services of these constituency caretakers as a link to the party and the branch in the respective constituencies,” the statement concluded.

As of yesterday, plans for the party’s convention remained unknown.

To date, only former West End and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe has made known his intention to run for PLP chairman, the post expected to be vacated with the departure of Bradley Roberts.

The party’s constitution allows for a convention to be held once a year, with language that provides grounds for party elections to take place at the behest of the party’s National Council.

The party held its last convention at the end of January.