Woman, 55, Stabbed To Death In Her Home

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A 55-year-old woman is dead after she was stabbed multiple times in her home off Mackey Street during a suspected domestic dispute early Wednesday morning.

The killing took the country's murder count to 63 for the year and marked the fourth murder in four days, according to The Tribune's records.

According to a police report, shortly after 12.30am Wednesday police received information that was woman was found stabbed to death by her neighbours at her home on Peter Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the lifeless body of a woman with multiple stab wounds. The Tribune understands the victim was stabbed in the breast, the back and once in her left side.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are actively searching for a man who was seen leaving her home prior to the discovery.

Police have identified the victim as Vadrise Bowleg of Peter Street.