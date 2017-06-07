Millions In Deals Ahead Of Election

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

WITHIN two days before the May 10 general election, the former Christie administration signed off on “millions of dollars” in contracts, Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest revealed yesterday, as he underscored the “egregious fiscal mismanagement” of the Progressive Liberal Party.

There were also “hundreds” of people employed just days before the country went to the polls, Mr Turnquest said.

He explained that among these questionable hires were 41 people in Acklins who were given the impression that their new jobs were on a long-term basis. However, the finance minister said the workers were only contracted for a three-month period.

The minister said when the workers’ contracts expire, the government will have to make a decision on what to do next.

Mr Turnquest further responded to the Official Opposition’s criticisms over the government’s projection that it will have to borrow $722m to cover inherited outstanding bills along with the costs associated with running the country moving forward.

The Minnis administration now has to obtain parliamentary approval for the emergency borrowing through a resolution in the amount of $400m that will allow the government to clear the back log of payments owing and those unfunded commitments, Mr Turnquest said.

He said any criticism coming from the PLP in this regard was “disingenuous” and an “indictment” on the opposition party.

“The member for Englerston (Glenys Hanna Martin) asks if we are going to be firing people,” Mr Turnquest said. “What I am going to say is that we will not place on the backs of the Bahamian people costs that they cannot bear for political expediency.”

He spoke in response to the former transport and aviation minister’s questions over whether the government’s review of expenditure in the public sector would cause some in the civil service to be terminated.

He reiterated that questions of efficiency will come into play. Among these is whether certain quasi-government agencies can be transferred to the private sector.

He continued: “I will say this again, persons were hired just before the election on May 10. In fact, May 9 people were hired by the previous administration, hundreds of them. In Acklins today there are 41 people who are calling, trying to find out how they are going to get paid and when they are going to get paid.

“They were hired May 9. What is egregious about that is that the previous administration gave these people the impression that they were going to be long-term employees. The contract though for those people is three months. And so, Mr Speaker, I don’t know what they were going to do, God forbid if they were successful.

“But they got these people on a three month contract and when the three months is up this government is going to have to make a decision, but they want to stand up and claim victimisation. Mr Speaker, once again the government of the Bahamas will not put more on the Bahamian people than the revenue that we generate can bear. We cannot continue to carry on as if there is fat and plenty.

“So, no, we are not terminating. That’s not the fact. But we are going to insist on efficiency. We are going to insist on the redeployment of some resources. We are not in the business unlike y’all on the side opposite who when they came to office wiped out everybody at Urban Renewal.”

The deputy prime minister also said: “Mr Speaker, it is so disingenuous for the side opposite, I saw some statements in the newspaper talking about $722m and how this government just came to office and borrowing $722m. It is so disingenuous because they know that back on the 8th and the 9th (of May) they have to explain to the Bahamian people how they entered those contracts and why they entered those contracts for works as well as for services and employment and extension of contracts for people who are on contracts who naturally should have ended. They are going to have to explain.”

When the House of Assembly resumed for the afternoon session, Mrs Hanna Martin denied the East Grand Bahama MP’s accusations.

“The member for East Grand Bahama, who asserted in this House that within days there were 41 people hired in Acklins on a temporary contract for three months, of course you know that would have caused great anxiety to the people who would have been hired in Acklins at some point.

“I have been provided with several letters relative to several persons and there are a couple of observations. One is dated the 13th of March not the 8th or 9th of May. Secondly, it is signed by a permanent secretary in the government and thirdly it is not three months. It’s a letter of appointment.

“The member cannot make it up as he goes along, Mr Speaker. You don’t do that,” Mrs Hanna Martin said.