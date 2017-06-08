Who Speaks For Plp On Finance?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

As I read the report in The Tribune, the appointments did not include the Shadow Minister of Finance.

Did I miss something?

Or are the finances so deeply down the toilet that the PLP can’t raise any questions without exposing themselves?

I remember when Norman Solomon was the Shadow Minister of Finance and would stand in the House for hours into the night and debate the budget. People from over the hill would tell me they stayed up to listen to him on the radio - B.S.M.( Before Social Media).

Solomon style scrutiny of the Budget, etc, from a serious opposition could benefit our country.

Have the PLP finally reached a long awaited threshold of shame where they can’t put such words as fiscal responsibility in their mouths?

A meaningful contribution from the opposition is still needed for our democracy.

LEANDRA ESFAKIS

Nassau,

June 7, 2017.