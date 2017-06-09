Long Island Fire 'Perilously Close To Homes'

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AUTHORITIES and residents were struggling to extinguish a large fire in Long Island that was said to be raging perilously close to nearby homes on Friday.

Police on the island were informed of the fire around 12noon on Thursday, Long Island MP Adrian Gibson said.

However, by 6pm on Friday police officials in the capital were still waiting for fire-fighting resources to arrive on the island.

Long Island has no fire truck, Mr Gibson said, and residents have had to pool their resources to combat the flames.

Although bush fires are not uncommon on the island, Mr Gibson said this fire is unusually large and dangerous.

"It's a serious blaze in the Hamiltons area of Long Island," he said. "It's a bush fire that's coming extremely close to people's homes. As it stands, it extends 100 feet in one direction and 150 feet in another direction. Local teams comprising Water and Sewerage trucks and persons with heavy equipment, the island administrator, the chief councillor, myself and BEC are all trying to do whatever is in our power to coordinate efforts to contain the fire. I spoke to Minister of National Security (Marvin Dames). He and I have been speaking since yesterday and we're trying to coordinate a team from Nassau to assist with putting the fire out."

Mr Gibson added "People are fearful and it's a concern for Long Islanders that we are finding ourselves in such a state where we're almost helpless. It's unfortunate given the taxes Long Island pays into treasury that we don't have a fire truck or an ambulance. Right now they're trying to contain the fire by using heavy equipment to build up mounds of dirt. Local teams will have to work throughout the night to contain the fire even remotely and avoid destruction of property and lives."

Describing the fire, Mr Gibson said: "This is unusually big. It has caused alarm and folks to be panic-stricken because of how fast it's moving. There has been some consideration (given to) evacuating some folks. My understanding is there hasn't been a large-scale evacuation effort yet but there has been a complaint about smoke inhalation and the air quality, and that's a concern for our people."

Mr Gibson, who will give his first speech in the House of Assembly on Monday during debate on the 2017 budget, said he will lobby hard for a fire truck to be sent to Long Island.