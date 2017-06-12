Ex-Robin Hood Owner Is ‘Done’

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
THE owner of the former Robin Hood retail chain says he is “done” and preparing to leave the Bahamas, after his latest format held a ‘liquidation sale’ at the weekend.
Sandy Schaefer, upon being contacted by Tribune Business over the ‘final closing sale’ for Everything Must Go, said: “I just want to leave this place in peace. I’m done.”
A depressed-sounding Mr Schaefer, who realised instantly why Tribune Business was calling, then disconnected the call and turned his cell phone off, preventing this newspaper from making further inquiries with him.
Banners touting the ‘liquidation sale’, with prices between 30 per cent to 80 per cent off, were placed at the Prince Charles roadside and on the ex-Robin Hood outlet that houses Everything Must Go.
A Tribune Business reporter who visited the retail outlet on Saturday saw that numerous products, initially given discounts of between 30-35 per cent, had all been increased to ‘50 per cent off’ as the store sought to sell-off its last-remaining inventory. The shelves where home appliances and televisions were stocked were almost completely bare by late Saturday afternoon.
Several sources had suggested Everything Must Go’s closure came after it ran into regulatory issues with the Government, but K P Turnquest, minister of finance, said he was unaware of any such problems when contacted by Tribune Business yesterday.
Everything Must Go’s seeming closure, following its opening less than three years ago, marks another episode in the ‘ups and downs’ of Mr Schaefer’s time in the Bahamas.
A colourful, Brooklyn-born entrepreneur, Mr Schaefer brought the Robin Hood format to New Providence in the late 1990s via a discount model that aimed to undercut the prices offered by established Bahamian retailers.
The retailer moved from its original location on Soldier Road to larger premises at the Summerwinds Plaza on Tonique Williams Highway, with Mr Schaefer becoming a tenant of ex-Cabinet minister and MP, Leslie Miller.
Robin Hood was sold to the now-defunct BISX-listed company, Freeport Concrete, only for Mr Schaefer to ultimately buy the business back and run it himself once again.
The retailer expanded into food at the start of this decade, and grew to two stores in late 2010/early 2011 when Robin Hood opened on Prince Charles Drive in the home of the former Pepsi-Cola bottling plant. At that point, it employed several hundred Bahamians.
However, the business became over-extended, and Mr Schaefer in early 2011 became embroiled in a personal row with then-prime minister, Hubert Ingraham, after he criticised the New Providence Road Improvement Project’s impact on his and other Prince Charles-based businesses.
Mr Ingraham, in an unusual move for a prime minister, said of Mr Schaefer: “It is most regrettable that such a person has been allowed to have that type of business in the country. He is not a good person for the Bahamas.”
Mr Schaefer described himself as “shocked and taken aback” by Mr Ingraham’s comments, which were also criticised by Opposition MPs. However, within days of the row Robin Hood was subjected to a Customs raid that took away office computer equipment, although no charges of wrong-doing were ever levelled publicly.
The entrepreneur, though, was unable to save Robin Hood’s floundering business despite an increasingly desperate search for new capital and investors.
He eventually alighted on the late ‘con man’, Hubert Pinder, who used a company supposedly capitalised by $83.345 million worth of “precious gem investments” to both buy into Bahamian retailer, Robin Hood, and then solicit investors to pump up to $20 million into the venture. Their arrangement broke down in acrimony and threats of litigation.
Mr Schaefer, though, suddenly re-emerged two-and-a-half years after Robin Hood’s 2012 demise with Everything Must Go - a concept he said would cut operating costs by 60-65 per cent.
The format, which used only part of Robin Hood’s former Prince Charles store, was founded on being open just three days a week, thereby enabling Mr Schaefer to control key costs - labour and utilities - and minimise inventory shrinkage and theft.
To create the ‘buy now’ impulse, the store, after opening on Thursdays, dropped its prices by 10-15 per cent on Friday and then, on Saturday, dropped throughout the day until inventory was completely clear.
Pledging between 10 per cent to 50 per cent price savings, via innovative sourcing and buying strategies, Mr Schaefer told Tribune Business in a late 2014 interview that Everything Must Go was being established as a ‘Value-Added Tax free zone’.
Emphasising that this did not mean VAT evasion, Mr Schaefer said the goal was for his business to exploit its greater margins by absorbing the tax itself, rather than passing it on to consumers.
Acknowledging that his return, and business strategy, might make “enemies” among rivals in the Bahamian wholesale and retail trade, Mr Schaefer said he had adopted a policy of “100 per cent transparency” with Customs to prove everything he did was legitimate.
“It’s an entirely new retail concept for the Bahamas and the world,” he told Tribune Business. “This is something that will be somewhat unprecedented. We can create an indoor mall experience that is only open three days a week.
“The concept is opportunistic buying, taking advantage of all the connections I’ve established through 45 years of being in retail, buying product for next to nothing and taking advantage of short-batch items; items that have a limited shelf life.”
The businessman, undeterred by Robin Hood’s closure, forecast that Everything Must Go would generate between $1.2-$1.4 million in top-line revenues per month - a target that was “not outrageous” and could be exceeded.
Mr Schaefer explained that Everything Must Go, which relied on quick inventory turns and strong supply chain turnaround, was able to source top-quality product at bargain prices via product returns to the likes of ‘dot.com’ operators and UPS ‘undeliverables’.
Comments
Porcupine 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
I suspect, that he will be only one of many to be leaving The Bahamas in the coming years. Sensible Bahamians will top the list, as they will understand before most, the direction this country is headed. Ask yourselves who will be left. Will it be the job creators? I highly doubt it.
The_Oracle 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
"Mr Ingraham, in an unusual move for a prime minister, said of Mr Schaefer: “It is most regrettable that such a person has been allowed to have that type of business in the country. He is not a good person for the Bahamas.” Not at all unusual for Mr. Ingraham, as one targeted by him can attest. Apparently very thin skinned. As to Mr. Sheafer, the Bahamas has seen many "colorful Entrepreneurs" over the last century, few of whom last long. Upsetting the existing apple cart never bodes well for the interloper. That will happen in any case soon enough.
John 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
The retail format Shaefer was trying to implement in the Bahamas could not work for several reasons. First of all The Bahamas is too small to generate the type of sales these type operations need to realize a profit. Secondly because the high shipping costs and front loaded customs duties makes the cost of inventory extremely expensive compared to a store operating in the US. So inventory loss/shrinkage due to theft, damaged or misplaced items is also very high and while it should be at 5%, once it exceeds 10% then those losses are not recovered. Then the general overhead costs for businesses are very high and if the turnover is not sufficient to cover them the business will be like a car stuck in sand. Spinning tires but not going anywhere. And while the government would have one believe there is no impact of VAT on business, there is a 15% at least increase in the cost of goods sold, because businesses must pay the VAT at the boarder. In fact many businesses, after three years, are still trying to find their break even point and trying to return to profitability after the VAT was introduced. Super value has had several price increases over the years. But with there being no real growth in the economy in the 7.5% vat tax was actual a drain and resulted in a 10-15% decrease in sales for many stores.
baldbeardedbahamian 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
SANDY WAS ALWAYS FAIR IN MY DEALINGS WITH HIM. SORRY TO SEE HIM GO. GOOD LUCK TO HIM AND HIS FAMILY.
banker 4 hours, 1 minute ago
True dat. Always liked the man.
Rud 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
His PLP gone now he mad.
banker 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Valuable collector's item for sale. Never been worn. Will become historic collectible. Act now. Between 10-50% off. Everything must go!
by banker
sheeprunner12 59 minutes ago
Sounds like the Bay Street Boys (mercantile elite) finally beat this upstart foreigner into submission ....... smh ........ Will be interesting when Walmart applies to open a store in Nassau
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID