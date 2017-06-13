Golf Club Donates $30,000 To Benefit Six Bahamas Charities

THE Sandyport Poop Deck Eagles Golf Club announced on Friday that it has committed to donating $30,000 to various charities this year as part of its longstanding community outreach.

The club was created 15 years ago as a way to not only enjoy the game of golf but also to use the sport to help others.

Over the years, the club has donated more than $350,000 to charities through the game of golf.

“The 65 plus members are proud of their support of the many charities they have helped over the years,” a press release noted.

This year the group will donate $5,000 each to the following organisations: Diabetes Awareness, Rotary Club of Abaco, Elizabeth Estates Children’s Home, Children’s Emergency Hostel, Special Olympics and Sister, Sister Breast Cancer Support Group.

“This was really important for us to do,” said Freddie Lightbourn, general manager of The Poop Deck at Sandyport. “The Poop Deck Eagles is a club that wants to help the community we live in any way we can and hopefully we can continue to do this every year.”