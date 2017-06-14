Money Missing In Bpl Theft Rises To $3m

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE amount of missing money from Bahamas Power and Light has ballooned to nearly $3m, The Tribune understands.

According to a source close to the matter, four BPL employees remain on suspension and several other employees are expected to be suspended this week.

“Some external auditors were called in and the number has gone up to about $3m,” the source said.

“This goes deeper and longer than any of us could have expected. This was a calculated effort to (allegedly) steal from the company.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said while police have not made any arrests to date, “there is no doubt that someone will be charged.”

“This is not a matter where we just go in and pick up people,” ACP Fernander said.

“We are doing a lot of background work on these employees and so when we target individuals based on what we gather, the case will be well thought out. The investigation is still very much ongoing. “They are still doing some things at the corporation so I cannot confirm at this time what the total figure is that is missing. There is still a line of inquiry going on and that has to be concluded before we start bringing people in. When that is done, then you will see a number of persons being brought in for questioning. I am sure it is coming, there is no two ways about that.”

Last month, four BPL employees were suspended and one person was terminated pending the outcome of the theft investigation.

Employees were accused of “orchestrating an elaborate scheme” over the course of one year, that allegedly involved fake companies and forged cheques. Allegedly at least one bank employee was also involved in the plot and is being investigated, a source told The Tribune.

“BPL uses external vendors frequently,” a source told The Tribune last month. “What we understand is that the employees are accused of sending in invoices from fake companies, getting a cheque for the amount and then using someone in the bank to cash the cheques.

“This is an elaborate scheme that has been going on for almost a year, that we know of,” the source said.

Last month, President of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union Paul Maynard said “there will be hell to pay” if his union members remain on suspension during the investigation, while managers at the power company “go unscathed.”

Mr Maynard said he will not stand by and let his members be railroaded when those of higher rank, whom he claims are allegedly the only ones who have access to the funds in question, remain at work.

He also previously demanded that BPL hire a forensic accountant from outside the power company because “rats cannot investigate rats.”