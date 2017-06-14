‘Shot Across The Bows’ On Bahamas Debt Limit

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
The Bahamas yesterday suffered “another shot across the bows” after an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report revealed it has exceeded its sustainable debt limit by more than 20 percentage points.
The paper, by Allan Wright and Francisco Ramirez, estimated that the Bahamas has one of the lowest fiscal, or sustainable debt-to-GDP ratio, limits in the Caribbean and Latin American region at 50 per cent.
The 2017-2018 Budget, though, shows that this nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to hit 71.5 per cent by end-June, and continue climbing to hit a peak of 72.7 per cent in the upcoming year - ratios that are, in percentage terms, 45.4 per cent higher than the “limit” calculated in the IDB report.
The report’s figures are only for direct government debt, and thus ignore the near-$500 million worth of debt - equivalent to 9 per cent of Bahamian GDP - that the Government has guaranteed on behalf of the public corporations.
This places the Bahamas’ total debt-to-GDP ratio at around 80.5 per cent, well north of the 60-65 per cent estimated by the IDB report, and which had already blown past the 50 per cent level deemed appropriate for this nation.
The authors, using various indicators, said their model was designed to show “the highest level” of debt that the Bahamas and 17 other countries could sustain, based on their fiscal policy and economic fundamentals.
They added that the risks of a sovereign default increased in line with the extent to which debt-to-GDP ratios exceeded this level, “as rising tax revenues will be increasingly unable to cover the mounting debt”.
“Among the Caribbean economies, Trinidad and Tobago (138 per cent debt-to-GDP), Jamaica (105 per cent) and Antigua and Barbuda (91 percent) were listed among the economies showing the greatest ability to service debt given economic fundamentals and fiscal policy,” the report said, “while the Dominican Republic (43 per cent), the Bahamas (50 per cent), and Barbados (61 per cent) were lower.”
Besides having one of the ‘lowest’ fiscal limits, the Bahamas has already blown past this threshold, which the IDB paper interpreted as a sign of “rapidly expanding public debt”.
“These economies should promptly consider deepening their fiscal consolidation efforts, including potential fiscal reforms, to improve both short and long-term outcomes,” the authors said.
Robert Myers, a principal with the Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG0, yesterday described the report and its fiscal modelling as “another shot across the bows” warning the Government, and the wider Bahamas, of the urgent need for fundamental fiscal reform.
While the Minnis administration had ‘talked a good game’ to-date, he expressed “grave concerns” over whether it could execute the reforms that are necessary on both the revenue and spending sides.
Mr Myers suggested that the Bahamas’ debt-to-GDP level was higher than that allowed by the IDB report, but told Tribune Business: “Either way you look at it, it’s beyond a dangerous level, and everything and anything has to be done to curb the deficit and debt. The challenge remains the same.”
He added that the report’s findings should strengthen “the very loud and clear message to the current administration that we have to get our fiscal house in order”, in the same manner ORG and others had pressed the Christie government to do similar.
“My gravest concern is that there’s a vast difference between talk and execution,” Mr Myers told this newspaper. “The challenge remains: Can they execute these plans for fiscal recovery, and can they connect the dots between education, accountability, government accountability and economic development?
“Do they actually understand the connectivity between economic growth, education and government accountability? They all work together, and are all very large topics.”
He added that ORG had already met with several government ministers on the issue, and reiterated: “It’s all well and good the head talking the talk, but the body has to walk the walk.
“There’s a great deal of distance between talking the talk and executing. That requires finding the people with the capacity to understand, manage, hold accountable and otherwise change, not just talk about it.”
The IDB report’s findings add to the growing evidence illustrating the scale of the task the Bahamas faces in attempting to turn around its increasingly precarious fiscal situation by eliminating the $300-million plus fiscal deficits and paying down the $7 billion national debt.
The Minnis administration has warned it could add $722 million to the latter through borrowing to cover fiscal holes for both the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 Budget years, with the deficit for the former now projected to be $500 million instead of the mid-year Budget’s $350 million.
Budget data projects that in the 13 years between the 2007-2008 and 2019-2020 Budgets, some $4.375 billion will have been added to the national debt. This includes $1.5 billion under the last Ingraham administration, some $2.218 billion under its Christie successor and, potentially, $657 million during the first three years of the Minnis administration if projections hold true.
This means that more than half of the national debt incurred since independence will have been accumulated in just a 13-year period. The sharp upturn in the Bahamas’ nominal national debt was also noted by the IDB paper, which found it had risen by more than 50 per cent - from $1.7 billion to $4.2 billion - in the decade between 2002 and 2012.
The Bahamas thus finds itself in a cycle of low GDP growth, high deficits and rising debt, and double-digit unemployment, all of which point to the need for a rapid economic expansion to reverse this nation’s slow decline.
Edison Sumner, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation’s (BCCEC) chief executive, yesterday backed the implementation of a Fiscal Responsibility Act and fiscal rules on the grounds that a “hard line” needed to be taken to turn the situation around.
He acknowledged that the Bahamas’ debt-to-GDP ratio was already “extremely high”, and numerous percentage points “above what is the standard and acceptable”, while calling for revenue and spending measures to address it.
“I think there has to be a concerted effort to see whether we can cap spending, external spending and capital development, and re-examine our spending of resources over the next several years to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio back in line with the standard, the norm,” Mr Sumner told Tribune Business.
He urged the Government to devise a Fiscal Responsibility Act and rules in conjunction with the private sector, and added: “It might not be what those in government want to hear, as it will limit what they can do without getting Parliamentary approval or going to the people to get a mandate, but we have to take a hard line and make the tough decisions to improve the economic situation.”
TheMadHatter 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Sumner is right we need a Fiscal Responsibility Act but we also need a Sexual Responsibility Act
But instead of doing this we will instead make noise and complain about Richard Lightbourne because he is a white man
and continue to live in poverty, feed our children salty Ramen Noodles and teach our young girls that in order to be considered a real woman they need to pop out a few puppies.
alfalfa 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
I see why your moniker is The Mad Hatter. Richard Lightbourne made statements that were inappropriate, and you have continued in that vein. Women popping out puppies. Is that what humans are to you? How did you side track to Richard in an article that has to do with the country's financial woes? Mad,
OMG 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
There is no time for rhetoric, it is time to investigate all the missing money, name and prosecute the thieves and start doing the job in hand. Sorry to say but cancel the 52 week employees who in many cases have nothing to do. Do not rehire . Retire the employees rehired after reaching retirement age, stop expensive projects such as the mini hospital in Palmetto Point and elsewhere. So many expats and Bahamians are getting their money out of the country in anticipation of further downgrading and devaluation. Christie and his rougues have a lot to answer for and have handled the national purse like a kid with his first credit card. Despite record VAT and the many other tax increases we still have a crumbling infrastructure. Take central Eleuthera as an example where a regular water supply is something of a novelty and no two days go by without a water supply yet nothing is done.
Porcupine 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
I heard the Deputy Prime Minister speak on ZNS about the country's finances and his plan for the future. I am sorry to say that I don't think he gets it. Looking at the trend over the last few years, I see no change in direction. Wishful thinking will get us nowhere. I seriously doubt Mr. Turnquest understands basic economics and simple fiscal math. I am not hopeful for this country's future. I would like to think otherwise, but the problem is, I think.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
No he doesn't, I fear he us woefully unprepared for the job. Told a friend as much months before the election, I got the impression he was more into media presence than anything.
I hope Dr Minnis realizes it by next week. We don't have time for pleasantries. I listened to the Financial Voice yesterday and Rupert Pinder said we have to take a serious look at our Balance of Payments and our foreign reserve levels. He said historically we balance our appetite for imports against incoming tourism dollars and FDI investment. He stated further that tourism numbers are falling so there's greater pressure on foreign investment.
Peter Turnquest on the other hand says, we have to reduce our reliance on FDI. it "sounds" good and the Bahamian public likes to hear it, but is it realistic?
I honestly think KP is still in campaign mode, and figures he will campaign himself through the next five years saying things people want to hear. Act quickly Dr Minnis. Place him where he fits, get someone qualified in that finance ministry. Can anyone believe he stood up and read that budget in the HOA and said "we'll hold the line on the previous years spending???
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
I told a friend today that we have six months if that to show the rating agencies that we have a grasp of the economy. Told them KP needs to go now, he won't get it in six months, and if I non financial person can see it, the rating agencies can see it
tell_it_like_it_is 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Certainly the Deputy PM is disappointing. No real plans to address national debt. Now the other shoe has fallen. Scary times indeed... it seems there's a great deficit in the ability to anticipate the aggregate grave financial issues we will face shortly if we don't turn this situation around. WAKE UP Bahamas.
alfalfa 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
Every one of you appears to think that our Minister of Finance/Deputy Prime Minister is incompetent, incapable, and disappointing. Does anyone have an alternative solution to our financial woes, or are we satisfied to criticize every move that the government makes. We did the same thing to the PLP and it appears that your opinions are, that the newly elected FNM are no better. What is your collective solution to our fiscal woes? Don't just criticize, offer viable alternatives.
ThisIsOurs 27 minutes ago
I don't think KP is incompetent, he's a millionaire after all. BUT I do think he is ill suited to be minister of finance. You need a clear strategic thinker like Gowon Bowe or Dr Sands in that post. Normally I would "give him a chance", but I sense that we don't have any tine to "get it wrong"... These people had two years to plan and he comes in and reads the PLP budget word for word and when questioned about it he say dis what they give me ???
My advice move KP to "Deputy Overseer in Chief" and appoint someone as Minister f Finance that the resting agencies can have some confidence in. My opinion is that our downgrades were all about lack of confidence in the people in charge and their lying ways, absolutely nothing to do with Bahamar. KP won't help. Unfortunately that's the facts....well my belief:)
I already gave my suggestions on another article
Economist 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
The auditing of the various Government Departments is a good start. Prosecute those who are guilty. If we don't prosecute the problems will continue.
I agree with Edison Sumner, we need to pass a Fiscal Responsibility Act right away. We also need to pass the Freedom of Information Act, amended as recommended by the NGOs.
The above three things would go a long way to putting the Country on a better financial footing.
banker 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Not Good! WTF was PKT thinking?
