‘Shot Across The Bows’ On Bahamas Debt Limit

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas yesterday suffered “another shot across the bows” after an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report revealed it has exceeded its sustainable debt limit by more than 20 percentage points.

The paper, by Allan Wright and Francisco Ramirez, estimated that the Bahamas has one of the lowest fiscal, or sustainable debt-to-GDP ratio, limits in the Caribbean and Latin American region at 50 per cent.

The 2017-2018 Budget, though, shows that this nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to hit 71.5 per cent by end-June, and continue climbing to hit a peak of 72.7 per cent in the upcoming year - ratios that are, in percentage terms, 45.4 per cent higher than the “limit” calculated in the IDB report.

The report’s figures are only for direct government debt, and thus ignore the near-$500 million worth of debt - equivalent to 9 per cent of Bahamian GDP - that the Government has guaranteed on behalf of the public corporations.

This places the Bahamas’ total debt-to-GDP ratio at around 80.5 per cent, well north of the 60-65 per cent estimated by the IDB report, and which had already blown past the 50 per cent level deemed appropriate for this nation.

The authors, using various indicators, said their model was designed to show “the highest level” of debt that the Bahamas and 17 other countries could sustain, based on their fiscal policy and economic fundamentals.

They added that the risks of a sovereign default increased in line with the extent to which debt-to-GDP ratios exceeded this level, “as rising tax revenues will be increasingly unable to cover the mounting debt”.

“Among the Caribbean economies, Trinidad and Tobago (138 per cent debt-to-GDP), Jamaica (105 per cent) and Antigua and Barbuda (91 percent) were listed among the economies showing the greatest ability to service debt given economic fundamentals and fiscal policy,” the report said, “while the Dominican Republic (43 per cent), the Bahamas (50 per cent), and Barbados (61 per cent) were lower.”

Besides having one of the ‘lowest’ fiscal limits, the Bahamas has already blown past this threshold, which the IDB paper interpreted as a sign of “rapidly expanding public debt”.

“These economies should promptly consider deepening their fiscal consolidation efforts, including potential fiscal reforms, to improve both short and long-term outcomes,” the authors said.

Robert Myers, a principal with the Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG0, yesterday described the report and its fiscal modelling as “another shot across the bows” warning the Government, and the wider Bahamas, of the urgent need for fundamental fiscal reform.

While the Minnis administration had ‘talked a good game’ to-date, he expressed “grave concerns” over whether it could execute the reforms that are necessary on both the revenue and spending sides.

Mr Myers suggested that the Bahamas’ debt-to-GDP level was higher than that allowed by the IDB report, but told Tribune Business: “Either way you look at it, it’s beyond a dangerous level, and everything and anything has to be done to curb the deficit and debt. The challenge remains the same.”

He added that the report’s findings should strengthen “the very loud and clear message to the current administration that we have to get our fiscal house in order”, in the same manner ORG and others had pressed the Christie government to do similar.

“My gravest concern is that there’s a vast difference between talk and execution,” Mr Myers told this newspaper. “The challenge remains: Can they execute these plans for fiscal recovery, and can they connect the dots between education, accountability, government accountability and economic development?

“Do they actually understand the connectivity between economic growth, education and government accountability? They all work together, and are all very large topics.”

He added that ORG had already met with several government ministers on the issue, and reiterated: “It’s all well and good the head talking the talk, but the body has to walk the walk.

“There’s a great deal of distance between talking the talk and executing. That requires finding the people with the capacity to understand, manage, hold accountable and otherwise change, not just talk about it.”

The IDB report’s findings add to the growing evidence illustrating the scale of the task the Bahamas faces in attempting to turn around its increasingly precarious fiscal situation by eliminating the $300-million plus fiscal deficits and paying down the $7 billion national debt.

The Minnis administration has warned it could add $722 million to the latter through borrowing to cover fiscal holes for both the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 Budget years, with the deficit for the former now projected to be $500 million instead of the mid-year Budget’s $350 million.

Budget data projects that in the 13 years between the 2007-2008 and 2019-2020 Budgets, some $4.375 billion will have been added to the national debt. This includes $1.5 billion under the last Ingraham administration, some $2.218 billion under its Christie successor and, potentially, $657 million during the first three years of the Minnis administration if projections hold true.

This means that more than half of the national debt incurred since independence will have been accumulated in just a 13-year period. The sharp upturn in the Bahamas’ nominal national debt was also noted by the IDB paper, which found it had risen by more than 50 per cent - from $1.7 billion to $4.2 billion - in the decade between 2002 and 2012.

The Bahamas thus finds itself in a cycle of low GDP growth, high deficits and rising debt, and double-digit unemployment, all of which point to the need for a rapid economic expansion to reverse this nation’s slow decline.

Edison Sumner, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation’s (BCCEC) chief executive, yesterday backed the implementation of a Fiscal Responsibility Act and fiscal rules on the grounds that a “hard line” needed to be taken to turn the situation around.

He acknowledged that the Bahamas’ debt-to-GDP ratio was already “extremely high”, and numerous percentage points “above what is the standard and acceptable”, while calling for revenue and spending measures to address it.

“I think there has to be a concerted effort to see whether we can cap spending, external spending and capital development, and re-examine our spending of resources over the next several years to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio back in line with the standard, the norm,” Mr Sumner told Tribune Business.

He urged the Government to devise a Fiscal Responsibility Act and rules in conjunction with the private sector, and added: “It might not be what those in government want to hear, as it will limit what they can do without getting Parliamentary approval or going to the people to get a mandate, but we have to take a hard line and make the tough decisions to improve the economic situation.”