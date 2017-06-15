Bpl Investigates Island-Wide Outage

BAHAMAS Power and Light Company Limited (BPL) is investigating the cause of an island-wide outage which began in New Providence just before 3pm Thursday.

According to a statement posted on BPL's Facebook page, the company has started restoring power. However many areas remain without electricity.



"Early indications show that a cable fault was responsible for the system failure; however, BPL will carry out a complete investigation once its system has stabilised," BPL said.

"BPL apologises to its customers and assures them that it is working to find immediate solutions to this problem and long term strategies to prevent a reoccurrence."