Bpl Investigates Island-Wide Outage

BAHAMAS Power and Light Company Limited (BPL) is investigating the cause of an island-wide outage which began in New Providence just before 3pm Thursday.
According to a statement posted on BPL's Facebook page, the company has started restoring power. However many areas remain without electricity.
"Early indications show that a cable fault was responsible for the system failure; however, BPL will carry out a complete investigation once its system has stabilised," BPL said.
"BPL apologises to its customers and assures them that it is working to find immediate solutions to this problem and long term strategies to prevent a reoccurrence."
Comments
DillyTree 10 hours, 38 minutes ago
Here we go again. .... it's going to be a long, hot summer.
Now Baha Mar is online, it's only going to get worse. When will they deal with this and stop telling us lie after lie about how they have it all under control?
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 41 minutes ago
It is time for the Cabinet to terminate PowerSecure deal ........ remove the BPL foreign bosses ........ and revert to the old BEC model with a three year plan to remove ALL Bahamian residents from the BEC grid (and on solar power) with buy-back incentives ..........and reserve BEC for commercial properties and hotels only ........ That is the only sensible solution
BTW ........... Who is the present Minister responsible for BEC?????????
observer2 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
Minnie gonna investigate dis just like he investigate da tree million dat vanish from BEC.
Ain nuttin ga happen. Y'all get swing. New government but same incompetence.
observer2 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
Tomorrow sumtin else ga happin and yinna ga be so mad bout dat yinna ga forget bout da power outtage and da tree millions dat just get tief.
Baha10 8 hours, 1 minute ago
Who is the Minister responsible for BEC? Is there a Minister for Energy?
proudloudandfnm 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
Lol. These people are so full of it.
We know what the problem is.
NASSAU NEEDS GENERATORS....
BahamaPundit 5 hours ago
If I was PM, first thing I would do is stretch a dropcord from Florida to New Providence. Easy. Florida power company would probably pay the infrastructure cost too. No brainer. Done. No more power outages ever!!!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID