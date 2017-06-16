22 Arrested In Special Police Operation

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

ROYAL Bahamas Police Force Officers arrested 22 persons Wednesday night for serious offences, including murder, during a special operation.

According to reports, consistent with Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade's 2017 policing plan, officers intensified their island wide assault with a special operation led by the Selective Enforcement team.

Police say the anti-crime operation is aimed at "suppressing crime in a number of areas to send a clear message to those responsible for committing criminal acts on members of our communities that the police will proactively identify them and ensure that they are prosecuted and brought to justice."

"The operation led to 22 persons being arrested for a number of major offences, including murder, armed robbery, possession of dangerous drugs, stolen vehicles, firearms and stealing," the release said.

"Police wish to reassure members of the public, that they are utilizing all resources to ensure that these brazen and heartless criminals who continue to be engaged in criminal activities are arrested and brought to justice. However, the Police cannot do it alone and are urging members of the public who may have relevant information regarding any criminal offence or information regarding anyone who may be in possession of illegal firearms to immediately to come forward."

Anyone with information on any incident is asked to contact police at 911 0r 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.