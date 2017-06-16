Car Salesman Denied Bail Overclaim He Stole More Than $9,000

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN automotive salesman was remanded to prison yesterday after he was accused of stealing more than $9,000 from two individuals.

Rasheed Sanusi, 41, of Cowpen Road appeared before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis facing two counts of stealing by reason of service which were made contrary to Section 340(4) of the Penal Code.

It is first alleged that he, between September 19, 2016 and November 18, 2016, stole $6,000 cash from Tony Hanna which he had custody of by reason of his service.

It is then alleged that he stole $3,700 from Wilner Antoine on February 4.

Sanusi elected to be tried in Magistrate’s Court on both matters and subsequently denied guilt to both accusations.

The magistrate asked the accused of his legal status to reside in The Bahamas and Sanusi said he had permanent residence.

Due to the nature of the allegations and the recent amendment to the Bail Act, he was remanded to prison on the charges but advised of his right to seek a bail bond from the Supreme Court if he desired ahead of his August 8 trial date.

Inspector Lakisia Moss is prosecuting the matters.