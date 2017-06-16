Man Found Dead In Potter's Cay Dock Waters

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in waters at Potter’s Cay Dock on Friday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 10.30am, police received a report that the body of a male was submerged in the water at the eastern end of the dock.

Police arrived on the scene, the body was retrieved from the water and pronounced dead on the shore. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cost of death. Investigations are ongoing.