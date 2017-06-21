Editorial: Bahamians - The Future Is Now Up To You

WE recall the colonial days when we would overhear many interesting conversations between Tribune editor Sir Etienne Dupuch and the politicians who would come to call on him at The Tribune.

Those were the days when a British governor in Government House was advised by a local Executive Council. Completing the legislative structure was the Legislative Council (now the Senate) with its ex-officio members, and the elected House of Assembly.

They were the days before anyone had ever heard a House member referred to as an MP. To local folk their MP was their “representer”. Mr Braynen, who later became Sir Alvin and Speaker of the House, was at the time of this conversation to which we refer, the representative for Harbour Island.

Laughingly that day he was telling Sir Etienne about how he got away with being the darling of his people, while the governor of the colony was the villain.

‘Brilanders would come to him with their needs — it would include more than the colony could afford. But their affable “representer” promised to do his best to grant their wishes, provided… that stern-faced Englishman in Government House would open the purse strings.

Of course, the Governor who was in charge of the colony’s finances, ran a tight ship and would only release what the treasury could afford.

Naturally, Sir Alvin returned to his people with the story that he had done his best, but there was no budging that tight-fisted colonial governor on Mt Fitzwilliam in Nassau. Later Sir Robert Neville, colonial governor of the Bahamas, confirmed the story of that “rogue” as he laughingly called Sir Alvin. He said it was an old trick of Sir Alvin’s, who would always ask for what he knew was impossible. Instead of telling his people the facts, he led them to believe that it was the governor’s fault that they did not have all of life’s luxuries.

In the days of colonial governors the colony was never allowed to spend more than it could afford. The financial disgrace that we now find ourselves in could never have happened in those days.

Today, Bahamians are in charge of their own government. They have only themselves to blame. They believed the late Sir Lynden Pindling, their first Prime Minister of an independent Bahamas, when from a public platform he urged them: “Don’t worry, be happy…” They didn’t worry, they believed in him. In the end he admitted that he had made mistakes, that he had encouraged Bahamians to believe that they were too good for certain types of work. He had failed to realise that hard work breeds character. Almost every problem we have today — yes, even the crime — had its beginning in those days.

In colonial days, we had governors who would not let us wreck the Treasury. Today we are in charge of our own affairs, and we are where we are — a financially shattered country— because of our own tolerance of untrustworthy leaders. Repairs are going to take much hard work and dedication — and certainly will not be achieved overnight. This is once Bahamians are going to have to tighten their belts, work hard and have faith.

Last week, a reader sent in a clipping from The Tribune of Tuesday, April 10, 1990. He suggested that Sir Etienne’s voice from the past should be heard once more. By that time, Sir Etienne had given up writing this column. However, an item in The Tribune of April 10 shocked him into such disbelief that he took up his pen for the last time and contributed a short editorial. The item that caught his attention reported that Sir Lynden was asking parliament for approval to borrow up to the equivalent of US$100m in any currency without reference to the House. This would be borrowed under any terms and conditions as decided by Sir Lynden with a maximum pay back period of 50 years. Wrote Sir Etienne:

THE RT Hon. Sir Lynden Pindling, Prime Minister of the Bahamas, has laid on the Table of the House a Bill that will give him authority to borrow up to one hundred million dollars without going to parliament for permission.

This money is to be borrowed under any terms and conditions as determined by him with a maximum pay back of 50 years.

The House, moreover, is not supposed to know from whom the money is borrowed, the terms of the loan, or the rate of interest to be charged.

It is estimated that if the full sum is borrowed the interest on such a loan would be at least ten million dollars a year to be paid by the taxpayers – that means you and me folks.

In addition he can borrow by Resolution of the House any amount over $100m. Presumably as this comes before the House he will be required to reveal the terms and conditions of such borrowings.

By last September the national debt was over $750m.

There is an old saying that “whoever the gods would destroy they first make mad”.

There is today widespread lack of experience among the voters in the country while madness stalks unfettered up and down Parliament Square.

It’s only a matter of time now.

Thank God I am past 90 years of age…and failing fast in strength: and so it will not be my problem. But someone in the Opposition had better try to warn the young people of the Bahamas because it is they and their children, and their children’s children who will suffer for this financial irresponsibility.

–Sir Etienne Dupuch, Contributing editor- April 10, 1990.

Sir Etienne was alarmed at Sir Lynden’s borrowing of $100m. We wonder what he would think today if he knew that the country that he had loved so dearly and for which he had sacrificed so much was now $7 billion in debt. Yes, Bahamians your future is now up to you.