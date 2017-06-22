Bahamian Student Sings Anthem At Red Sox Game

BEFORE an estimated crowd of 30,000, Corei Moxey, a standout Bahamian student at Northeastern University, sang the national anthem of the United States at a recent Boston Red Sox game.

Mr Moxey, a chemical engineering student, was selected for this honour based on his performance background while attending Northeastern. The proud graduate of Sunland Baptist Academy in Freeport, Grand Bahama went on to serve as an executive board member of the National Society of Black Engineers in Boston and recently completed an international engineering and project management work assignment in Singapore.

After his stellar performance at the Boston Red Sox game, Mr Moxey plans to complete his Master's Degree in Engineering Management at Northeastern. The promising pupil and performer is the son of Michelle and Cliff Moxey and grandson of Nelson and Calouise Moxey of Freeport and Patrick and Jeanie Gomez of Nassau.