Bpl Board Authorised To Fire Staff As Theft Probe Increases To $4m In Total

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of Works Desmond Bannister said yesterday he has authorised the board at Bahamas Power and Light to “take the necessary steps” to remove persons from the company in relation to the millions of dollars that have allegedly been stolen.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Bannister said the issue is not about politics, but it is about protecting the people’s money and ensuring that anyone who breaks the law is punished.

Meanwhile, a source close to the investigation told The Tribune that the amount allegedly stolen from Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has risen to $4m. When asked for comment on this, Mr Bannister said he has not received the updated figure.

Last month, four BPL employees were suspended and one person was terminated pending the outcome of the theft investigation.

Employees were accused of “orchestrating an elaborate scheme” that allegedly involved fake companies and forged cheques. Allegedly at least one bank employee was also involved in the plot and is being investigated, a source told The Tribune.

“We are currently conducting a forensic audit to see what exactly needs to be done,” Mr Bannister said yesterday.

“We are cleaning up BPL. I authorised the board to do what is necessary and do what they need to do, to make sure the people responsible do not continue to break the law. This scheme has been going on for years. There is no politics involved. These private individuals, these members of the board will do what needs to be done. Some action has already been taken and more is coming. The matter has been turned over to the police and the Attorney General’s Office. Like I said in the House of Assembly (on Monday night), corruption, theft and corrupt practices will not be tolerated.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander reaffirmed yesterday that while police have not made any arrests to date, “there is no doubt that someone will be charged.”

During the budget debate on Monday, Mr Bannister told parliamentarians that “action is forthcoming.”

“Mr Speaker, honourable members would have all read in the daily papers of the millions that were stolen at Bahamas Power and Light under the former administration,” he said.

“I want to advise the Bahamian people that some action has already been taken and more action is forthcoming. There will be no sacred cows. Wrongdoing will be punished wherever it is discovered and lawbreakers can expect to pay the price. We fully expect that the next time this matter is in the media it will be because of the action taken by the police. It is the sacred responsibility of every Bahamian to uphold the principles of justice, and to expose acts of corruption and dishonesty.”

Last month, President of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union Paul Maynard said “there will be hell to pay” if his union members remain on suspension during the investigation, while managers at the power company “go unscathed.”

Mr Maynard said he will not stand by and let his members be railroaded when those of higher rank, whom he claimed are allegedly the only ones who have access to the funds in question, remain at work.

He also previously demanded that BPL hire a forensic accountant from outside the power company because “rats cannot investigate rats.”