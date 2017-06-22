Bpl Board Authorised To Fire Staff As Theft Probe Increases To $4m In Total

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
MINISTER of Works Desmond Bannister said yesterday he has authorised the board at Bahamas Power and Light to “take the necessary steps” to remove persons from the company in relation to the millions of dollars that have allegedly been stolen.
In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Bannister said the issue is not about politics, but it is about protecting the people’s money and ensuring that anyone who breaks the law is punished.
Meanwhile, a source close to the investigation told The Tribune that the amount allegedly stolen from Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has risen to $4m. When asked for comment on this, Mr Bannister said he has not received the updated figure.
Last month, four BPL employees were suspended and one person was terminated pending the outcome of the theft investigation.
Employees were accused of “orchestrating an elaborate scheme” that allegedly involved fake companies and forged cheques. Allegedly at least one bank employee was also involved in the plot and is being investigated, a source told The Tribune.
“We are currently conducting a forensic audit to see what exactly needs to be done,” Mr Bannister said yesterday.
“We are cleaning up BPL. I authorised the board to do what is necessary and do what they need to do, to make sure the people responsible do not continue to break the law. This scheme has been going on for years. There is no politics involved. These private individuals, these members of the board will do what needs to be done. Some action has already been taken and more is coming. The matter has been turned over to the police and the Attorney General’s Office. Like I said in the House of Assembly (on Monday night), corruption, theft and corrupt practices will not be tolerated.”
Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander reaffirmed yesterday that while police have not made any arrests to date, “there is no doubt that someone will be charged.”
During the budget debate on Monday, Mr Bannister told parliamentarians that “action is forthcoming.”
“Mr Speaker, honourable members would have all read in the daily papers of the millions that were stolen at Bahamas Power and Light under the former administration,” he said.
“I want to advise the Bahamian people that some action has already been taken and more action is forthcoming. There will be no sacred cows. Wrongdoing will be punished wherever it is discovered and lawbreakers can expect to pay the price. We fully expect that the next time this matter is in the media it will be because of the action taken by the police. It is the sacred responsibility of every Bahamian to uphold the principles of justice, and to expose acts of corruption and dishonesty.”
Last month, President of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union Paul Maynard said “there will be hell to pay” if his union members remain on suspension during the investigation, while managers at the power company “go unscathed.”
Mr Maynard said he will not stand by and let his members be railroaded when those of higher rank, whom he claimed are allegedly the only ones who have access to the funds in question, remain at work.
He also previously demanded that BPL hire a forensic accountant from outside the power company because “rats cannot investigate rats.”
Comments
B_I_D___ 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Red, yella or green...fire any and all involved AND press criminal charges...we need to stop this practice in this country of coercing corporate thieves to resign or just fire them without the follow through. CHARGE THEM!!
DDK 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
ABSOLUTELY!
DDK 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Can we also take the necessary steps to terminate those responsible for constant power outages (Red, Yellow, Green, Pink or Blue)? PLEASE SAY YES! PLEASE START AT THE TOP!
TalRussell 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
Comrades! What party's political appointees makeup the BPL board? I thought BPL is under foreign contract?
DDK 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Good question Comrade Tal, but the Board has nothing to do with the foreign management team (Power Secure) does it? Are they still there? Not sure what they do or did except cash cheques. I am sure the current Board is a matter of Public record. Nathanial Beneby WAS the Chairman of BPL
Alex_Charles 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
jail jail jail
MonkeeDoo 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
DDK - Nat Beneby - That is probably why BPL runs as ineffectively as RBC. That bank is a shambles. Disgrace. He must haev been made Chairman of RBC in the first PLP regime.
Well_mudda_take_sic 43 minutes ago
The Board of BEC should not need approval from the Minister of Works to fire anyone. This is the type of ministerial interference in the running of our government corporations that must stop. The government should appoint the best qualified individuals to these boards and then let them get on with doing their job as directors of an enterprise. If Desmond Bannister has no confidence in the BEC board to do what they should be doing, then he should simply fire all of them and simultaneously appoint suitably qualified individuals to the board who can do what's expected of them by both the Minister of Works and the Bahamian people.
