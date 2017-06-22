U-Turn On Duty Cuts For Paint, Drinks

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
AFTER protest from local manufacturers and criticism from the Official Opposition, the Minnis administration has decided to reverse its planned duty reductions on paint and fruit drinks.
The customs duty on paint will be 45 per cent while the duty rate on fruit drinks will be not be eliminated but reduced from 60 per cent to 30 per cent.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest said representations were made to him by manufacturers of those products, prompting the reversal.
“Our first priority is to Bahamian manufacturers and we don’t want to take action harmful to their benefit,” he said as bills related to the duty changes were passed in Parliament Tuesday evening.
Nonetheless, Mr Turnquest said as the country pushes ahead to become members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), a shift away from protectionist policies will be required at some point.
“As we move forward to improve cross border trade we will have to address these protectionist policies and again the whole idea of value added tax (VAT) initially was to introduce that and be able to reduce border taxes so there is free and open trade,” he said. “As a developing country, it is important that we have that.”
Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) parliamentarians had suggested that some of the tax reductions proposed by the new administration harmed Bahamian manufactures but benefited families of members of the governing side.
In particular, they suggested that the proposed reduction on duty for paint benefited the family of St Anne’s MP Brent Symonette.
Mr Symonette, during his contribution to the budget debate Tuesday, disclosed that he has an interest in Bahamian Paint of which he said his children’s trust is a 25 per cent owner.
Mr Symonette also revealed that he had an interest relating to a number of other items affected by the budget, including fruit drinks.
Bahamian juice drink manufacturers had warned that they faced “irreparable harm” if the government eliminated the 60 per cent duty on rival imports. Up to 20 jobs were at stake, they said.
Mervin Knowles, the chief executive of Switcha Bahamas, told Tribune Business that the previously proposed tariff cuts were a “slap in the face” for local manufacturers competing against foreign rivals who enjoyed significant cost and “economies of scale” advantages.
Comments
Maynergy 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
MAYNERGY “WE KNOW THE BAHAMAS”
Keep climbing Bahamas
TalRussell 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
While Comrade Minister Finance "KP" wants protect brightening up the homes with locally produced paints - he should have considered the environmental impact of paint is diverse. The minister's response to the paint manufacturers demand to retain the tax on paint imports - should have been conditional on local paint manufacturers offering environmentally friendly paint alternatives. If we are going go local then why not go environmentally paint friendly?
Rather than chasing after every dollar that went missing or got overspent from the Public's Purse..... Minister "KP" should focus on transforming the Bahamaland - into the Green envy of the Caribbean - within the Red Regime's 5-year mandate.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Minister KP is governing by public opinion. This is what, the 100th time he's switched position in 30 days? Not questioning whether his current position is the correct one or not, but what was your reason fir the first position? How much thought did you put into it? Who did you consult? Why was it so easy to change it? All of this red meat has turned people's attention away from a real vision
The best decision Dr Minnis can make in these early days is to appoint a new Minister of ?Finance, it would be a little rough to do, but Finance is critical to our survival, more so than any other ministry.
TalRussell 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Comrade ThisisOurs, Yes, we've really got's in "KP" - one easily excitable finance minister.
DDK 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
....and if the majority of the public does not wish to buy this brand of paint or that brand of juice drink how does this benefit the MAJORITY of The People? Does Mr. Turnquest weigh ALL pros and cons when buckling at the first whimper. Surely he is aware of the issues raised siting that Bahamian consumers would end up NOT paying less for their products, by caving in to demands from ONE drink manufacturer and ONE paint maker? Further many Bahamians have interests in this or that company, not just sitting politicians. There is such a thing as being too damned politically correct. How does this help John Q Public or Jane Q Public and their right to choose which products they purchase? At which point will a shift away from protectionist tariffs become required? At which point will Customs Duty be reduced as promised when VAT was introduced? Perhaps when the politicians feel they can ram more VAT down our throats?
Well_mudda_take_sic 51 minutes ago
KP has allowed himself to be seriously compromised by the reductions in certain duties relating to aircraft parts & maintenance that benefit his ownership interest in the Sky Bahamas airline as well as the FNM government's very recent decision to rent a warehouse facility owned by Sky Bahamas for use by Bahamas Customs. Even though KP recused himself from the FNM government's decision to rent the warehouse owned by Sky Bahamas, these are nevertheless arrangements in which KP stands to gain considerable financial benefit. Accordingly these arrangements appear to be imbued with the stench of serious conflicts of interest and it is difficult for KP to now not be compromised when making decisions as Minister of Finance about others who would wish to enjoy similar economic privileges. Truth be told, Minnis is sending the wrong message to his cabinet ministers by allowing these types of arrangements and no doubt other cabinet ministers will soon be clamoring and agitating for similar personal perks as was the case with Christie and his cabinet members under the last government.
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
Well the FNM just confirmed duty will never be eliminated in this country..
Really really bad move...
DDK 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Mr. Turnquest best get it together and keep it together!
The_Oracle 41 minutes ago
Political timidity is no way to fix this country, Protectionism never works. It just punishes the population. The people, remember?
BaronInvest 24 minutes ago
Can a Bahamian please explain a dumb foreigner like me why you keep crippling your economy with these import duties ? I was on the verge to open a German supermarket in Nassau with a multi-million investment when I saw that milk is 5$ instead of 50 cents and that most of the food is basically 400% more expensive than in the US/Europe.
That project basically got scrapped when we understood "import duties" in the Bahamas. Not to mention all the bribes involved in order to get your goods handled on time and with the proper care.
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 minutes ago
Re-post: Many of these juices / drinks that are locally produced are well known to be most unhealthy and some are even addictive. For this reason they should be subject to some kind of significant sin tax for the serious health hazards they present to their consumers which could help defray the burdensome costs they eventually create for our healthcare system. The same can be said about all of the fast food franchises that are virtually killing thousands of Bahamians, especially young children. Minnis as a medical professional should know all about the health risks imposed by many juices / drinks and fast food. Unfortunately, KP Turnquest has allowed himself, as Minister of Finance, to be so severely compromised by the FNM government's special dealings with Sky Bahamas, an airline in which he has a significant ownership interest, that special interest groups like the so called "juice manufacturers" seem to have the upper hand in determining government policy. That's sadly just not right!
