Vendor Defensive At $8m Questions

JOHNATHAN Ash, who received more than $8m for hurricane related clean-up exercises in New Providence according to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, was irate when asked about matters related to those revelations yesterday.
Asked about efforts across social media to tie him to Shane Gibson, who led the Christie administration’s restoration efforts after Hurricane Matthew, Mr Ash told The Tribune: “Boss man, get off my phone talking (expletive). I don’t know Shane Gibson. You crazy?”
He then abruptly disconnected the call.
When contacted by this newspaper earlier, he said he had nothing to say about the matter.
“Only when you wrong you defend yourself,” Mr Ash told The Tribune. “When you guilty is when you talk.”
Nonetheless, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is expected to launch a fierce defence of Mr Ash and the payments made to him during a press conference in the Minority Room in the House of Assembly today.
Party representatives will say that during cleanup work, Mr Ash incurred expenses owed to subcontractors, employees and rental equipment companies which were paid out of the money given to him, sources said yesterday.
They will say there was no requirement that some of his companies be registered with the Registrar General to conduct business; after all, sources said, he had a business licence.
For his part, Mr Gibson, former Labour and National Insurance minister, said contracts related to hurricane restoration efforts were issued by the Ministry of Works, not him.
Works Minister Desmond Bannister appeared to contradict this, however, telling The Tribune that to his understanding the process was managed through Mr Gibson.
Ultimately, no one seemed willing or capable of giving a definite answer on how Mr Ash came to receive multiple contracts or who authorised the payments to him.
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works Colin Higgs did not take The Tribune’s call about the matter.
Through his secretary, he referred this newspaper to the director of the Department of Public Works.
The director, however, did not return The Tribune’s calls before press time.
A high-ranking official in the Office of the Prime Minister also declined to comment.
Dr Minnis said Tuesday that Mr Ash’s request for payments were submitted through the Ministry of Works and the National Recovery and Reconstruction Unit (NRRU), the latter of which was established by the Office of the Prime Minister after Hurricane Joaquin in 2015.
During his contribution to the budget debate, Dr Minnis said after Hurricane Matthew, Mr Ash received 46 payments totaling about $7 million for the cleanup exercises he was engaged to perform.
Two of Mr Ash’s companies, Heavy Duty Company and Earth Movers Incorporation Company, were not registered with the Registrar General; his other company, Heavy Truck Lines Services Limited, was only registered in February 2017, Dr Minnis said.
Dr Minnis said given the slow pace at which the government typically pays people it owes money, Bahamians would be surprised by the ease and quickness with which Mr Ash received his funds.
“Now to give one example, on the 18th of January 2017, Ash Trucking got a cheque for a quarter million dollars,” he said. “On the 20th, two days later, he got a cheque for $206,400. Then he came back that afternoon and got another cheque for $220,912. But that wasn’t enough, he came back on the 20th that afternoon and got another cheque for $225,750…”
As Dr Minnis discussed the matter in Parliament Wednesday, Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis questioned if he was alleging that Bahamians didn’t receive value for money through the work Mr Ash did.
“I hear him talking about payments being made,” the former minister of works said. “I wonder whether the allegation is value wasn’t being received for the works. It’s one thing to expose these payments but another to say there is some impropriety attached to it.”
Dr Minnis responded: “The Bahamian people gon’ decide whether it’s value for money.”
Overall, Dr Minnis said Mr Ash received $8,113,908.24.
He also revealed that in at least two separate instances, Mr Ash received multiple cheques in one day. He also received $151,000 on May 9, just one day before the general election.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
I am certain Mr Ash's lawyer will have by now advised him to keep his "guilty" mouth shut.
As for Shane Gibson, a full investigation is needed to find out how this corrupt idiot acquired such great wealth while serving as a cabinet minister in the last government. Most people would be very surprised to learn the name of the super wealthy gated community in which Shameless Shane now lives, in a most stately opulent home.
OldFort2012 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Well, let us see. Ask him to account for every employee, get every pay slip. Get every bill he incurred. Get him to detail the work he did with evidentiary proof. Get every employee to sign an affidavit confirming it, under penalty of perjury and jail time. Do a full forensic audit. If he is telling the truth, apologize to him. If not, seize all his goods and property until you recover every penny of difference and shove him in jail for 20 years. Simple. Not a lot to think about, Mr. Minnis. If you are serious, that is what you will do. Else you are just another politician full of it. Up to you, Mr. Minnis. You the PM now. You decide. No one else.
Maynergy 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
birdiestrachan 32 minutes ago
The FNM and doc are at their best right now calling people thieves, which they will have to prove. They have no idea as to how to move the Bahamas forward, they have to work with visionary ideas left in place by the PLP. BAMSI , University of the Bahamas and Urban Renewal. Troy is waiting for them to do something for Freeport... He works close to the beach he should go there and watch for the FNM ship to come in.
Naughtydread 11 minutes ago
It's called creating a precedent Birdie, your PLP government did this in regards to pillaging and raping the tax payers dollar, now the PM will create a precedent in locking up all of these crooked bastards. The Bahamian people deserve justice for the straight up malfeasance and looting of these corrupt PLP officials. And if you think Bamsi and Urban Renewal are forward thinking ideas you truly are a dumbass.
sealice 24 minutes ago
Of course he's being defensive = it's usually the first reaction of GUILTY CROOKED CORNHOLES!!!
jackbnimble 17 minutes ago
“Only when you wrong you defend yourself....When you guilty is when you talk.”
Well darn! "Minky" Issacs must be guilty as hell!
