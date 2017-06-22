Vendor Defensive At $8m Questions

JOHNATHAN Ash, who received more than $8m for hurricane related clean-up exercises in New Providence according to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, was irate when asked about matters related to those revelations yesterday.

Asked about efforts across social media to tie him to Shane Gibson, who led the Christie administration’s restoration efforts after Hurricane Matthew, Mr Ash told The Tribune: “Boss man, get off my phone talking (expletive). I don’t know Shane Gibson. You crazy?”

He then abruptly disconnected the call.

When contacted by this newspaper earlier, he said he had nothing to say about the matter.

“Only when you wrong you defend yourself,” Mr Ash told The Tribune. “When you guilty is when you talk.”

Nonetheless, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is expected to launch a fierce defence of Mr Ash and the payments made to him during a press conference in the Minority Room in the House of Assembly today.

Party representatives will say that during cleanup work, Mr Ash incurred expenses owed to subcontractors, employees and rental equipment companies which were paid out of the money given to him, sources said yesterday.

They will say there was no requirement that some of his companies be registered with the Registrar General to conduct business; after all, sources said, he had a business licence.

For his part, Mr Gibson, former Labour and National Insurance minister, said contracts related to hurricane restoration efforts were issued by the Ministry of Works, not him.

Works Minister Desmond Bannister appeared to contradict this, however, telling The Tribune that to his understanding the process was managed through Mr Gibson.

Ultimately, no one seemed willing or capable of giving a definite answer on how Mr Ash came to receive multiple contracts or who authorised the payments to him.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works Colin Higgs did not take The Tribune’s call about the matter.

Through his secretary, he referred this newspaper to the director of the Department of Public Works.

The director, however, did not return The Tribune’s calls before press time.

A high-ranking official in the Office of the Prime Minister also declined to comment.

Dr Minnis said Tuesday that Mr Ash’s request for payments were submitted through the Ministry of Works and the National Recovery and Reconstruction Unit (NRRU), the latter of which was established by the Office of the Prime Minister after Hurricane Joaquin in 2015.

During his contribution to the budget debate, Dr Minnis said after Hurricane Matthew, Mr Ash received 46 payments totaling about $7 million for the cleanup exercises he was engaged to perform.

Two of Mr Ash’s companies, Heavy Duty Company and Earth Movers Incorporation Company, were not registered with the Registrar General; his other company, Heavy Truck Lines Services Limited, was only registered in February 2017, Dr Minnis said.

Dr Minnis said given the slow pace at which the government typically pays people it owes money, Bahamians would be surprised by the ease and quickness with which Mr Ash received his funds.

“Now to give one example, on the 18th of January 2017, Ash Trucking got a cheque for a quarter million dollars,” he said. “On the 20th, two days later, he got a cheque for $206,400. Then he came back that afternoon and got another cheque for $220,912. But that wasn’t enough, he came back on the 20th that afternoon and got another cheque for $225,750…”

As Dr Minnis discussed the matter in Parliament Wednesday, Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis questioned if he was alleging that Bahamians didn’t receive value for money through the work Mr Ash did.

“I hear him talking about payments being made,” the former minister of works said. “I wonder whether the allegation is value wasn’t being received for the works. It’s one thing to expose these payments but another to say there is some impropriety attached to it.”

Dr Minnis responded: “The Bahamian people gon’ decide whether it’s value for money.”

Overall, Dr Minnis said Mr Ash received $8,113,908.24.

He also revealed that in at least two separate instances, Mr Ash received multiple cheques in one day. He also received $151,000 on May 9, just one day before the general election.