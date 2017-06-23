Bethel: No Files Received On Misconduct

ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel said his office has not received any files in relation to complaints of misconduct of former government officials.

He said whatever information that is sent to the Office of the Attorney General in the future will be dealt with under due process. However, he added, the many allegations against the former administration that have emerged from the House of Assembly warranting criminal prosecution have other avenues of redress.

His statement came days after Works Minister Desmond Bannister told Parliament that some members of the Christie administration are “guilty” of misfeasance, adding that Mr Bethel will have to determine if they should be held liable for the “millions” in taxpayer dollars that were awarded in questionable contracts.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said in the House of Assembly that the attorney general and minister of state for legal affairs have both been asked to review the Christie administration’s decision to drop its hurricane insurance policy with the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility. Dr Minnis said this move meant the government missed out on a more than $31m insurance payout.

“We’ve not received any documentation as yet on any of those particular concerns that may have been expressed in the House of Assembly,” Mr Bethel told reporters yesterday.

“I’m not prepared to prejudge, I have no information apart from what I may have read in the newspapers and as I said, anything referred to the Attorney General’s Office, whether by another minister or by the general public is referred to the appropriate officials for the appropriate treatment.”

On whether recent allegations against the former government may be criminal, Mr Bethel said: “I’m not sure that the prime minister would have gone that far as to indicate possible prosecutions and I wouldn’t either. I would say that the law is sufficiently mature, common law, that certain acts could either be dealt with civilly, in civil law, or in some other way.

“But I do not believe that anything that’s been said by anyone in Parliament has gone to the extent of raising any criminal concerns.”