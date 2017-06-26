Bpl Building Shut Down In Theft Probe

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
THE administration building at Bahamas Power and Light’s Big Pond office was shut down to staff and customers over the weekend, while a forensic audit was being carried out on the utility provider’s finances, The Tribune understands.
According to a memo sent to BPL employees, beginning 6pm on Friday and “throughout the weekend” the “administration and Big Pond building will be closed to employees except those working in system control and emergency areas.”
“Access to these buildings will resume on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 7am,” the memo continued.
According to a source close to the matter, the offices were closed to allow “full access” to Ernst and Young auditors to investigate the millions of dollars that have allegedly been stolen from the company.
The source also said that the Ernst and Young auditors were flown in from an office in the United States to conduct the investigation.
The Tribune attempted to contact Works Minister Desmond Bannister but calls were not returned up to press time.
Last week, Mr Bannister told The Tribune he authorised the board at BPL to “take the necessary steps” to remove persons from the company in connection with the alleged missing funds.
Mr Bannister said the issue is not about politics, but it is about protecting the people’s money and ensuring that anyone who breaks the law is punished.
Last week, a well-placed source told The Tribune that the amount allegedly stolen from BPL has risen to $4m. When asked for comment on this, Mr Bannister said he had not received the updated figure.
Last month, four BPL employees were suspended and one person was terminated pending the outcome of the theft investigation.
Employees were accused of “orchestrating an elaborate scheme” that allegedly involved fake companies and forged cheques. Allegedly at least one bank employee was also involved in the plot and is being investigated, a source told The Tribune.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander recently said that while police have not made any arrests to date, “there is no doubt that someone will be charged.”
During the budget debate last week, Mr Bannister told parliamentarians that “action is forthcoming” in connection with the investigation.
TalRussell 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Comrades! BPL's alleged missing $4 million is something dear to the hearts all people who can relate to what needs be done to the tefing kinds - as we all need our lights and fridges to stay on. I suggested at the time that Desmond would have been a good choice for deputy prime minister. Maybe after he cleans up the $4 million - Minnis will dispatch Desmond over to NIB and then onto BOB. After all, Desmond's no nonsense approach reminds me lot of former DPM "Mitch, former immigration minister Loftus and former finance minister Carlton. Three men's who took their being elected to high office seriously honest.
Sickened 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
Now we are getting somewhere. After this though you know there is some serious shredding going on and I wouldn't be surprised if some/many archive boxes go missing or some storage areas spring a leak.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
The new Minnis-led FNM government should be seeking assistance from U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies to track the more significant international money flows involving corrupt senior officials of the Red China controlled enterprises associated with the Baha Mar project and corrupt senior officials in the last government, including Christie himself. It is time for the U.S. government to step up to the plate to protect its own national security interests and at the same time show that it remains a true friend of the Bahamian people. The Bahamas will have great difficulty freeing itself from the undesirable influences of the government of Red China without U.S. help and financial assistance.
Reality_Check 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
For too long U.S. foreign policy has been penny wise and pound foolish towards the Bahamas thereby leaving the door open to Red China only a few miles away from the Florida coastline. U.S. Embassy Officials in The Bahamas have been derelict in their duties for many years and what has been a most annoying situation for the State Department could quickly take on a whole new dimension that would leave President Trump shaking his head in disbelief and anger.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
China has investments all over the world. including the USA and England. They also hold US debt.
ThisIsOurs 0 minutes ago
Someone explained the difference to me one, don't want to pretend like I know, but if I remember their explanation was twofold, one, the proportion of the debt they held to the overall economy and where the debt was. In our case the Chinese now own our bread and butter tourism, the ENTIRE cable beach strip and they would have owned all of downtown if Christie had his way. They were also expressing interest in getting into banking and the fishing industry. What does that sound like to you?
