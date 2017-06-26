Bpl Building Shut Down In Theft Probe

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE administration building at Bahamas Power and Light’s Big Pond office was shut down to staff and customers over the weekend, while a forensic audit was being carried out on the utility provider’s finances, The Tribune understands.

According to a memo sent to BPL employees, beginning 6pm on Friday and “throughout the weekend” the “administration and Big Pond building will be closed to employees except those working in system control and emergency areas.”

“Access to these buildings will resume on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 7am,” the memo continued.

According to a source close to the matter, the offices were closed to allow “full access” to Ernst and Young auditors to investigate the millions of dollars that have allegedly been stolen from the company.

The source also said that the Ernst and Young auditors were flown in from an office in the United States to conduct the investigation.

The Tribune attempted to contact Works Minister Desmond Bannister but calls were not returned up to press time.

Last week, Mr Bannister told The Tribune he authorised the board at BPL to “take the necessary steps” to remove persons from the company in connection with the alleged missing funds.

Mr Bannister said the issue is not about politics, but it is about protecting the people’s money and ensuring that anyone who breaks the law is punished.

Last week, a well-placed source told The Tribune that the amount allegedly stolen from BPL has risen to $4m. When asked for comment on this, Mr Bannister said he had not received the updated figure.

Last month, four BPL employees were suspended and one person was terminated pending the outcome of the theft investigation.

Employees were accused of “orchestrating an elaborate scheme” that allegedly involved fake companies and forged cheques. Allegedly at least one bank employee was also involved in the plot and is being investigated, a source told The Tribune.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander recently said that while police have not made any arrests to date, “there is no doubt that someone will be charged.”

During the budget debate last week, Mr Bannister told parliamentarians that “action is forthcoming” in connection with the investigation.