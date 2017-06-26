Diligence On Lucaya Sale?

EDITOR,The Tribune.

PURCHASER FOR OUR LUCAYA

Thanks for publishing the letter from a W. Thompson.

Went to Google and checked those URLs that were mentioned concerning the Steve Wynn, Canada Group, who are trying to purchase Our Lucaya.

To me, I would hope someone will check on these people.

Did the PLP do proper due diligence?

Surely, we have to be more than careful, who we approve for Freeport, because a further failure, you might as well close the island down, and say that is enough... we gone!

JASMIN MOULTRIE, Ms.,

Nassau,

June 23, 2017.