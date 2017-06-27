Greenslade Concerned At 'Recycling' Of Offenders

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE country is “recycling” prolific offenders due to less than firm punishments, according to Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade.

Addressing the press shortly after he launched the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) 24th annual Youth Summer Camp, Commissioner Greenslade argued that no amount of arrests and aggressive police tactics could limit crime if “the people who are coming into the system, that is the bad people who are committing crimes, very serious crimes in this county, are not dealt with in a very firm way.”

Commissioner Greenslade contended that there is nothing law enforcement officers can do to prevent re-offenders if the punishments being handed down are not viewed as deterrents to criminals.

“All we are simply doing is recycling, they are in one day, out the next day and there is nothing to prevent them re-offending,” he told reporters gathered outside of Calvary Bible Church on Monday.

“That is a source of concern for this commissioner, it has always been.”

“I’ve had conversations with the minister about that, I am optimistic that we are going to apply our best efforts to trying to resolve some of those difficult issues like that.

“Where we see repeat offenders, we refer to them as prolific offenders, in and out of the system, offending and committing the most egregious crimes and sometimes members of the public have feared that these people move around with some degree of immunity because they shouldn’t be roaming our communities,” he continued.

“And I am going to continue to say every opportunity I get, this country would be much safer, much more peaceful if we can take those people who are committing very serious crimes away from communities and give them their day in court.”

Commissioner Greenslade also indicated that police have, in recent months, ramped up a number of their initiatives that have been successful over the years.

Backing statements made by National Security Minister Marvin Dames since last month’s general election, Commissioner Greenslade said special operations will continue with the hope that “some level of peace and tranquility” could be achieved in the country.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force is always on a mandate of efficiency and effectiveness and we have (done) that for years now.

“We have ratcheted up many of our responses, our patrols are continuing, our proactive work is continuing, the intelligence network that we are doing is continuing and we are delivering extremely good results.

“And so, it is fair to say that you will see initiatives as we go into the summer; operations will continue and they are major operations which will target hotspots and other crime ridden areas in hopes that we can bring some level of peace and tranquility to our communities.”

With respect to the summer camp, being held under the theme “We are the chosen generation - Destine for Greatness”, Commissioner Greenslade said the camp aims to help the country’s youth.

He added that over the course of the six-week experience, camp goers will be exposed to “meaningful” lessons and experiences.

According to organisers, the camp will host more than 4,000 youth from 9am to 2pm daily and operate at various sites throughout New Providence, Grand Bahama, Bimini and Abaco.