Police Hunt For Armed Man After Car Theft

POLICE are searching for a male suspect responsible for stealing a vehicle during an armed robbery that occurred on Monday.
Reports are that shortly after 11:30pm, a man was driving his black 2009 Suzuki Swift car in the area of Hospital Lane and Meeting Street, when two males armed with handguns approached and robbed him of his vehicle before speeding off.
Investigations are ongoing.
