Thompson: Progress Made On Lucayan Redevelopment

KWASI Thompson, State Minister for Grand Bahama, said the government has made some progress on the redevelopment deal for the Lucayan strip, which officials in the Minnis administration are treating as a matter of urgency in Grand Bahama.



He said that they are doing all they can to secure "the best redevelopment deal" for the Grand Lucayan resort hotel strip.

"The government is treating this matter with urgency while it proceeds through the usual processes prior to approval. This government has made progress on this deal. We are communicating with those involved almost on a daily basis to ensure that the government does all it can to redevelop and reopen the hotel strip in the shortest period of time," Mr Thompson said during his budget contribution in the Senate on Monday.

Mr Thompson stressed that it is important that the hotel strip is not just sold, but redeveloped and reopened for the benefit of the island.

"The first priority of our vision plan is to bring life back to the Lucayan strip. The former government announced just prior to the election that a deal was made for the purchase of the three-hotel strip.

"As it turns out there was an agreement for the sale of the property, however, the potential buyer had not presented specific plans on management and operation of the hotels and casino," he said.

The junior minister indicated that the redevelopment and reopening of the property is a top priority for Grand Bahama, noting that the closure has had a major affect on the island's tourism product and many Grand Bahamians.

In March, a Freeport tourism official had reported that 1,100 workers in the tourism industry were affected by the closure of the hotels in the Lucayan area, which also resulted in an inventory shortfall of over 1,000 rooms.

The closed 482-room Memories Grand Bahama Beach Resort and the 545-room Breaker's Cay section of the Grand Lucayan Resort represents a deficit of 40 per cent, the tourism official had said.

Minister Thompson stressed that the government is doing all it can to complete the redevelopment and restore economic activity to the strip, including Port Lucaya Marketplace.

In addition to the Lucaya strip, he stated that their second priority is enhancing the tourism product in Freeport.

It would involve revitalising iconic properties, such as the International Bazaar, the Royal Oasis, and Xanadu Resorts.

Mr Thompson said the government will be working closely with the present property owners.

"These properties should be sold to appropriate persons who have the vision and capital to develop them. We must be proactive in our approach even if it requires providing incentives and tax concessions," he added.

"These are iconic locations in Grand Bahama, and until we see movement we have not fully recovered," he said.

In 2004, the 900-room Royal Oasis Resort in Freeport closed after severe hurricane damage, contributing to the island's economic depression. Merchants at the nearby International Bazaar also suffered, and now only a few stores and shops, and straw vendors remain there.