Abuse Of The Loading Zones

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Please print the following copy of my Whatsapp chat sent to the Ministers of National Security, Tourism, Commerce, Trade and Industry et al.

I forwarded a copy of the “ticket” for “obstruction to the flow of traffic” on Charlotte Street this morning.

I am delighted with the “new found” efficiency of the downtown Constabulary and will happily pay the proscribed fine as indicated.

I shall be even more delighted if, whoever leads this Constabulary, will make a point of DISALLOWING “all day parking” in the designated Bay Street Loading Zones which are “supposed” to be available to downtown businesses to load, and unload goods, thereby obviating the need for business houses to block the flow of traffic while they unload their goods.

One such designated Loading Zone is directly in front of The Linen Shop to which my wife was attempting to deliver goods and supplies, and it is always unavailable due to someone “working” in a shop on Bay Street.

There are in fact almost Never any Available Loading Zones on Bay Street. I am not asking for the matter to be dropped, but I am asking for equal treatment under the law (for a change).

When my wife mentioned this Loading Zone Issue to the ticketing Constable she was told that that, (Loading Zone Abuse) was not in her bailiwick or words to that effect. Obviously the law is subjective to this enforcer!

BRUCE G. RAINE

Nassau,

June 26, 2017.