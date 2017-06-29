Farewell To Dr Bernard Nottage

EDITOR, The Tribune

The sun has finally set on an era, an icon, an athlete extraordinaire, a physician par excellence, a politician of impeccable character and a statesman in the highest order.

Dr Hon Bernard J. Nottage has exited stage left, ending a career in medicine and politics that is the envy of many. He has been a gynaecologist to many for decades and developed a reputation of professionalism that followed him to the very end.

In a climate where many do not respect politicians, Nottage was untouchable! He earned the respect of all.

Dr Nottage was an affable gentleman. People from both sides of the political divide, not only loved him, but respected him highly and sought his wise counsel. He was simply trusted without question.

His greatest sin was that no one could say that they knew him to be, or heard that he was shady. Absolutely no one could point their fingers at him. He kept his nose clean and could easily show his hand. He never entertained any resemblance of anything untoward.

This is a sad day for all Bahamians. Not only did we lose a friend, or brother, we lost one of our finest sons. His family will no doubt experience his loss, but thousands of Bahamians from all walks of life will remember his free spirit, his charitable ways and most of all, his honesty and integrity.

Personally, I remember having had the distinct pleasure of having lengthy conversations with him about how we could implement the principles of the First Bahamas Boys’ Brigade into our nation building, as we both were members. He always looked for ways to make The Bahamas better.

I trust The Bahamas will move with haste to not only record this giant of a man in its history, but that we will be matured enough to create a living physical memory of this true, true Bahamian.

BJ fought valiantly, like the real warrior he always was, never shying away from fighting for what he believed.

God, in his infinite wisdom and mercy, brought the curtain down. BJ’s act is ended, there will be no encore. NONE!

His life should be celebrated. Condolences to his wonderful wife Portia and family.

I know his soul is resting in peace.

IVOINE W. INGRAHAM

Nassau,

June 29, 2017