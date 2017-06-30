Ingraham Pays Tribute To 'Worthy Political Opponent'

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham expressed sadness yesterday over the death of Dr Bernard J Nottage, former member of Parliament for Bains and Grants Town.

In a statement issued from Cleveland, Ohio, Mr Ingraham saluted Dr Nottage as a man who came to politics "fully formed," noting that he was a decorated student athlete.

Mr Ingraham remembered his former parliamentary colleague as being "a worthy political opponent" who always prepared for the House of Assembly.

"He was the noted past-president of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), and an accomplished medical doctor and gynaecologist of note," Mr Ingraham said.

"He entered the political fray in the 1980s at a time when lesser men avoided the turmoil swirling in the political arena. He meant to be a reformer and he stood his course.

"His reformist instinct led him into opposition to his political home party. For a season, he served as chief executive officer of the Coalition for Democratic Reform before returning to serve in the Cabinet of the last two PLP administrations.

"I will especially remember BJ as a dedicated parliamentarian. He was always well prepared for sittings of the House of Assembly.

"He never meant to waste time and seldom, if ever, asked a question that he could answer himself. His purpose always was to expose some detail he believed deserving of the people's attention. He was a worthy political opponent.

"His life may well be summed up in the declaration of 2 Timothy: 'I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course and I have kept the faith.'"

Mr Ingraham noted that Dr Nottage's health was declining for years, adding that his death was not unexpected.

"Still, for those of us of his generation, he was a young man with a vibrant spirit. His passing will leave a void for those who may have learned from his experiences. His record in public life provides exemplary reading for those who now follow in his footsteps.

"He died as he lived, a dedicated citizen, a Bahamian patriot and a nation builder.

On behalf of my wife Delores and all my family I extend condolences to his wife, Portia, to his children, siblings, extended family and friends," Mr Ingraham said.

Other tributes also poured in for Dr Nottage yesterday.

US Embassy in Nassau Chargé d'Affaires Lisa Johnson extended sympathies on behalf of the American government.

"Those who had the privilege of working with him appreciated his willingness to tackle some of the thorniest issues in our countries' bilateral relationship and his ability to do so with warmth and kindness," Ms Johnson said in a statement.

"During his tenure as minister of national security, Dr Nottage's unwavering dedication to ending human trafficking led to The Bahamas being upgraded to a tier one country and remaining there for the past three years. Under his direction, The Bahamas introduced new methods to combat violent crime, helping to make Bahamians safer and more secure.

"Dr Nottage forged an even stronger international partnership between the Bahamas and the United States by advancing the bilateral security cooperation that our countries have enjoyed for decades, cooperation built on our shared values. The US Embassy greatly appreciated his steadfast support."

Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney paid tribute to a man who offered him advice when he went through a political transition.

"I do recall Dr Nottage's personal advice and guidance to me, in particular, when I sat as an Independent MP, prior to forming the DNA," Mr McCartney said. "Country first was at the forefront of his deliberations and that was exhibited through our conversations. I am most grateful to him.

"Although we worked on different sides of the political spectrum, I can appreciate his efforts to improve the lives of Bahamians and move the country forward."

Dr Nottage died on Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida. He was 71.