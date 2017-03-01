Fnm’S Coalition Talks With Dna ‘Ended Without Resolution’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

COALITION talks with the Democratic National Alliance ended over the weekend “without a satisfactory resolution,” according to Free National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie.

In a statement, Mr Collie confirmed that the party had once again engaged in “unifying” discussions with the DNA in an attempt to join forces and defeat the Progressive Liberal Party.

Mr Collie did not reveal why the negotiations fell apart.

However, he did say that the FNM was the only organised party that can debate the PLP in the upcoming election.

In an interview with a local daily on Monday, DNA Leader Branville McCartney insisted there will be no coalition between the opposition forces and said that voters will simply have to choose between the three major parties.

“Going into the next election will be the DNA, the FNM and the PLP,” Senator McCartney told The Nassau Guardian.

“The good people of the Bahamas will have to make a decision as to whether or not they wish to remain the same, and if they do, that’s voting for the PLP and the FNM or if they want a positive change, that is the DNA.”

At the time, Mr McCartney also said he has had no thoughts of rejoining the FNM since he formed the DNA.

Yesterday Mr Collie said the invitation to join with the FNM is still extended to all opposition forces.

“The Free National Movement and the Democratic National Alliance have had discussions for the purpose of forging an agreement as to how we may work together to defeat the PLP in the upcoming general election,” Mr Collie said.

“The discussions ended on Saturday last without a satisfactory resolution.

“The Free National Movement is the only organised national party that can defeat the PLP and we invite all organisations and Bahamians wishing to rid this country of the inept PLP to join with us in this cause to take our country back.”

Earlier this month, Mr McCartney said there was “no possibility” of a coalition between the DNA and the FNM despite calls for the two parties to join forces to defeat the current government.

At a press conference at the DNA’s headquarters, Mr McCartney said FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis is living in “la la land” if he thinks the DNA needs the FNM to defeat the PLP. He also accused Dr Minnis of cleansing the FNM of “everything Hubert Ingraham”.

In January, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham suggested the FNM find a way to make a deal with the DNA ahead of the next election.

“It seems to me to make sense to present the public with a united front, the public does not like divided parties,” Mr Ingraham told The Tribune.

“In fact they like to punish parties when they are divided and the extent to which the FNM can get itself together, puts us in a position to be able to talk to the DNA, and if they are not talking any sense, the FNM has the opportunity now to take its Senate seat back from Mr (Branville) McCartney and proceed and tell the public why they can’t do a deal with them and why the public ought to focus its attention on voting for the FNM as an alternative to the PLP.”

Mr McCartney said the DNA was once open to a coalition between the two parties but that ship has now sailed.