Pm’S Finger Flip Not Offensive Enough

EDITOR, The Tribune.

SOCIAL media sites literally went viral the day after Prime Minister, The Rt Honourable Perry Christie, put up his middle finger while addressing a rally in Fox Hill on Monday.

Some persons felt that this was an extremely offensive act, given that the Prime Minister knows that everything he does will be closely scrutinised.

Others say that he was justified for using a symbol that is widely accepted as a form of a curse, not only in the Bahamas but globally.

Christie has been at the centre of several controversial stories during his tenure in office.

He was intricately involved in the Letter of Intent (LOI) scandal, the Baha Mar debacle namely where he said that the hotel was sold and the public found out that it was not. Christie also lost a referendum on gender equality and he lost a popularity poll on web shop gambling.

Finally, Christie has served as Prime Minister during the bloodiest five years in modern Bahamian history, which have seen at least 600 murders to date.

As Minister of Finance, he has directly overseen four economic downgrades and a record debt of $2 billion.

But he remains the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) leader and he is vying for another political term as the Prime Minister.

As a country, we don’t look for integrity in our leaders any more and we don’t hold them to any high standards.

Christie’s despicable act will sadly not cause his supporters and enablers to have a reality check and his detractors may regrettably soon forget about what he did.

This is why I believe that him sticking his middle finger in the air for the world to see is not offensive enough because we as citizens have sat idly by and we continue to accept unacceptable behaviour and poor performance from our leaders.

DEHAVILLAND MOSS

Nassau,

February 28, 2017