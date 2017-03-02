The Referendum On Web Shops

EDITOR, The Tribune.

BEFORE we all forget didn’t the PLP in 2013 call us to a referendum on Web Shops and whether we wanted a National Lottery?

There was no pre-condition that the Referendum was not binding .... but look what happened?

Legalize web shops 60.71% voted against.

For National Lottery 59.56% voted against.

Incredibly Christie & Co turned the results upside down and went ahead and approved legalising Web Shops .... alleging the Referendum was not binding. When the PLP says they created 27,000 + jobs 10,000 of those were against the will of the people who voted in the 2013 Referendum against Web Shops ..... remember that on Election day.

For this Referendum Christie made a total mockery of the Constitutional process - he seems to like doing that - 2017 Boundaries Commission.

JENNIFER SMITH

Nassau,

February 24, 20l7.