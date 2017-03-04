Three Teams Exit In National High School Basketball Championships

By RENALDO DORSETT

Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

Day two of the National High School Basketball Championships featured the first round of eliminations as the field in Division I of the double elimination tournament was reduced by three.

Eight Mile Rock Blue Jays - 54

Teleos Cherubims – 52

Devon Williams scored a game high 19 points and finished 3-4 from the line in the final minute to complete the Blue Jays’ second half comeback.

Hilton Pinder scored 15 for the Blue Jays and Delano Dean added 10.

The fourth quarter featured four ties and five lead changes before the Blue Jays moved ahead for good. Tied at 39, the Blue Jays went ahead by four before it was tied again at 41, 43, 45, 47. With 2:20 left to play, the Blue Jays lost their second starter to foul trouble, but Williams’ ability to penetrate and score or earn a trip to the foul line was ultimately the difference down the stretch.

Kenneth Johnson had 18 for Teleos, Romar Hemmings had 11 and Nathan Sullivan scored eight.

Eight Mile Rock took an early 6-0 lead before Teleos pulled ahead with 14 unanswered points. Eight Mile Rock finally stopped the run from the free throw line with 0.4 left but trailed 14-7 at the end of the quarter.

Teleos went ahead 19-9 early in the third on a Johnson three pointer, but this time the Blue Jays would respond with a run to pull within seven at the half, 23-20.

The Blue Jays’ momentum continued in the third and a Williams three gave them their first lead of the game, 34-32, with less than a minute left to play in the quarter. The series of tied and lead changes began late in the third, tied at 35 and 37.

Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins – 51

CC Sweeting Cobras – 43

The defending champions were sent home winless in this year’s National Championships.

Troy Trembley finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, Gailyn Young scored 12, and Henrick Sands added six points and 10 rebounds for the Mystic Marlins.

Doris Johnson led 8-0, before a Brandon Beckford three ignited the Cobras offence. The Mystic Marlins maintained a 12-10 lead after one. They extended the lead when they opened the second 4-7 from the line to go up six and a Donte Hepburn score pushed the lead to 8. Patrick Johcin’s layup and converted three point play made it a double figures lead for the first time, 21-10. After nearly four minutes, the Cobras drought ended at line and they went on an 8-0 run to pull within three after a pair of Williams free throws.

Cobras fought back in the third but Trembley was a force in the period with 10 of his 16. Young opened the fourth with a three pointer from the top of the key.

Anatol Rodgers T’wolves – 44

SAC Big Red Machine – 37

The GSSSA champions staved off a late surge from SAC and elimination led by their dynamic point guard.

Dominic Bridgewater finished with 22 points and six steals, Davanno Whitfield added nine points and seven rebounds and Tyriq Bain finished with eight points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Johnathan Johnson led SAC with 15 points and Cornelius Clyde scored 10.

SAC opened the game with an early 12-7 lead.

Bridgewater opened the second with a three-point play to pull within two and Whitfield tied the game with a putback. Bridgewater’s steal at halfcourt, finish and three point conversion gave his team an 18-16 lead with just under a minute left to play in the quarter. He stripped the ball on the following possession and scored again to go up four. SAC scored just four in the period and trailed 22-16 at the half.

Whitfield opened the third with a corner three and Bridgewater stole and finished fastbreak for a 27-16 lead. The T’Wolves led 38-28 headed into the fourth.

Prime Minister Perry Christie was the keynote speaker in a lengthy opening ceremony for the second edition of the National High School Basketball Championships yesterday at St. Georges High School Gymnasium.

"I had the opportunity to recognise a Grand Bahamian who has suddenly become very famous,” he said. “He was drafted number six in the NBA Draft last summer. I remember him from a tournament that I had gone to a long time ago in Grand Bahama, so it was a great feeling to know that as soon as he signed that contract, he instantly became a wealthy young man. I'm talking about Chavano "Buddy" Hield.

"I speak to all of you that are assembled to play basketball. The major quality that Hield possess is manners. He is a young man that realises that his behavior and his conduct will pave the way for him.

“And because of that, his teams celebrate him, because they see these qualities in him. You have produced Jonquel Jones as well in Grand Bahama, so you are known for putting on good acts. In this time, it's hard to guarantee jobs for our young people due to the state of economies in Caribbean regions, but through sports, you can create a lot of opportunities for yourselves."

Other speakers included Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson and President of Guyana David Granger.

President Granger said noted the Bahamas’ ability to become a marquee sporting destination and develop its young talent.

"One of the most impressive and unique characteristics of our region is our young people," said Mr Granger. "In the Bahamas, I have seen that a major part of Prime Minister Christie's government is geared toward developing the youth of the country, particularly in sports.

"We have come to see what The Bahamas is doing so well to make them one of the major players on a world stage."

The opening ceremony also featured a Junkanoo rush, a performance by the St. George’s marching band and selections from Eight Mile Rock High, Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy and Sunland Baptist.