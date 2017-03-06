Kenyatta Gibson: Withdrawal Nothing To Do With Minnis

KENYATTA Gibson said yesterday that his withdrawal from the 2017 general election has “nothing to do” with Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis.

On Friday, the FNM’s former Golden Isles candidate announced in a statement released by the party that he was no longer going to run in the next general election. He is the fourth candidate ratified by the FNM to have dropped out of the race.

“This has nothing to do with Dr Minnis, nothing at all,” Mr Gibson, a former Progressive Liberal Party MP, told The Tribune yesterday. “I really like him and we get along, this was purely a business decision.”

Well-placed sources told The Tribune that Mr Gibson decided to leave politics because he was offered a “once in a lifetime” business opportunity. The Tribune also understands that Mr Gibson has decided to spend more time with his wife and family instead of front line politics.

In the statement released on Friday, Mr Gibson noted “professional and business obligations” as key reasons for his withdrawal, adding that he was thankful for the opportunity presented to him by the party and Dr Minnis.

The surprise announcement comes on statements made by PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts Thursday night, in which he indicated that sources had informed him of Mr Gibson’s plans to quit the race.

In remarks made during the PLP’s latest community meeting at Garvin Tynes Primary School on Thursday, Mr Roberts said his “garbage can” was revealing “rough waters ahead” for the now former Golden Isles candidate.

Mr Roberts went on to hint that he had more information on the situation; however, he opted to “say no more for now.”

The FNM ratified Mr Gibson in February 2016.

Prior to joining the FNM, he was elected twice under the banner of the PLP - during the 2002 and 2007 general elections in the former Kennedy constituency.

He crossed the floor to join the FNM in 2009. He lost his bid to represent the Southern Shores constituency in 2012.

In recent months, Howard Johnson, Walt Saunders and Leonard Sands have also withdrawn their bids for the South Beach, MICAL and Bain and Grants Town constituencies respectively.